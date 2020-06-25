Valerie Bertinelli Thrills Fans With Sexy, Retro One-Piece Bathing Suit Pic

Valerie Bertinelli thrilled Instagram fans with a retro image of herself wearing a sexy one-piece bathing suit. The legendary television personality asked her followers if they recalled which set the still was taken from. In the image, the actress was seen lounging poolside. The black-and-white pic was taken many years ago during the period of Valerie’s 1975-1984 run as the character Barbara Cooper on the CBS series One Day at a Time.

Throughout her time on the series and shortly thereafter, Valerie worked on various made-for-television movies. These allowed her to remain on the small screen as a key actress as well as the chance to play different characters. In this 1980 pic, taken on the set of Promise of Love, the actress was seen looking down and away from the camera. She showed off her figure in the red swimsuit, as she sat at the edge of a pool and awaited instructions from the director and crew.

The suit sported a deep v-neckline and wrapped around her back in a halter style. It had a full-coverage bottom that rode up high on the actress’ hips. She sat on a towel with her right leg extended and her left leg bent. Her dark brown hair was blown out straight with a slight wave in a feathered style reminiscent of the era.

Fans loved the throwback pic to a time when television movies were all the rage and a way to spend an evening at home watching a mini-film that featured some of the era’s biggest stars. Many figured out the name of the film right away while some guessed the photo could have been taken on the set of the TV series The Love Boat. Several users thought it was other films starring the actress, including I’ll Take Manhattan, Young Love, First Love or I Was a Mail Order Bride.

“I don’t know but you look stunning in this pic!” said one follower.

“You are just as gorgeous now!” remarked a second fan.

“I don’t know but I remember those days,” stated a third Instagram user.

Promise of Love was a romantic TV movie that told the story of Kathy Emilio, a high school senior who, after graduating, married a Marine named Chuck Wakeman. After Chuck died during his service in Vietnam, Kathy took refuge at a local pool where she met a man named Sam and tried to figure out how to move on without her husband. The film also starred Craig T. Nelson, Shelley Long, Jameson Parker, Joanna Miles, and David James Carroll.