Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Husband John Legend In A Sweet Photo

Days after Father's Day, Chrissy Teigen is still paying tribute to her husband John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Thursday, June 25 to share an adorable photo of she and her husband John Legend. Father’s Day may have come and gone, but Teigen is clearly not done celebrating her husband and all he does for their family.

In the adorable snapshot, the husband and wife appeared to be standing in the backyard of their Los Angeles, California home. Lush greenery and perfectly manicured grass was visible in the background. Both Teigen and Legend were dressed for the occasion. Legend wore a yellow button down shirt with polka dots under a cream colored suit jacket which he paired with matching dress pants. He completed the look with a pair of white loafers. He smiled broadly at the camera, clearly enjoying his special day.

Meanwhile, Teigen looked as glamorous as ever in a sleek pink gown with long pink fringe at the end. She paired the look with some high heels. The mother of two wore her blond hair pulled back in an updo and accessorized with some dangling earrings. She wrapped an arm around her husband’s shoulders as she planted a kiss on his cheek.

In her caption, Teigen noted that she does not normally go all out for Legend on Father’s Day. However, she decided to do so this year and Legend ended up really enjoying himself.

Teigen’s post got a lot of attention, racking up over 700,000 likes in no time. She boasts over 30 million followers on the platform overall. Many people took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photo. While the majority of the comments were positive, there were some people who called out Teigen for grammatical errors in her caption. Teigen clapped back at these individuals in her own separate comment.

“I wrote ‘do’ instead of ‘done’ and you are losing your minds. Worried for you!!” she clapped back.

“You two are goals. Love your love and respect for each other,” one fan wrote.

“You guys are so adorable and a beautiful couple,” another social media user wrote.

“John Legend’s music gets me through the day and Chrissy and the kids keep me laughing. So much love for you!” one more fan wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teigen also shared a separate tribute on Instagram to Legend on Father’s Day. The post featured throwback photos with Legend and his two children, Luna and Miles. In her caption she emphasized that she realizes Legend has many talents in life. However, she believes his greatest talent is that of being a father.