Eva Marie Flaunts Incredible Figure In Pink Snakeskin Bikini

Natalie “Eva Marie” Coyle flaunted her incredible figure on Instagram recently. She looked smoking hot in a pink animal-print bikini that put her enviable figure on display.

The former WWE wrestler recently dyed her hair pink and she flaunted her new look for the camera. She color-coordinated her outfit to match her tresses and had her fans flocking to view the stunning pic.

The model rocked an asymmetric snakeskin bikini that clung to her bountiful curves. She showed off her ample cleavage in the bikini that had a cutout detail in the front. The bikini only had one strap across her left shoulder and the bandeau-style seemed to cling to her bust.

She teamed the top with its matching pair of bikini bottoms. The bikini exposed her curvy hips and slim thighs as she posed for the camera.

Eva Marie pulled her look together with carefully-chosen accessories. She wore large hoop earrings, a delicate necklace with a cross pendant, and a belly ring. On her finger, the athlete sported an on-trend black ring.

The pro-wrestler styled her pink mane in a side-part. She let her long ombre locks cascade down her back and shoulders It also seemed as if she was wearing a full face of makeup including bold brows, smoky eyes, and pink lipstick.

Eva Marie posed outside on a sunny day. She cocked her hips to the side and played with her bikini bottoms. The athlete then tilted her chin down and looked directly at the camera. She gave the lens her best come-hither gaze while slightly parting her lips provocatively. In the background, the green shrubbery provided a serene backdrop to her pink outfit.

In the caption, the social media star encouraged her fans to join her fitness challenge online. She encouraged them to take control of their minds and bodies. The pic created a frenzy among her followers and many took to the comments section to voice their opinions.

“You look fabulous (heart emoji) (flame emoji) love your hair color,” one smitten fan raved.

Another follower said that Eva Marie was the “most beautiful girl I have ever seen.”

Many of Eva Marie’s fans still remember her days with the wrestling franchise.

“WWE return please,” one Instagram user pleaded.

Eva Marie regularly engages with her fans on social media. She posts sexy pics as well as workout videos to inspire her followers to achieve their fitness goals. Her approach seems to be working since she has already garnered close to 48,000 likes on this particular image. She also received an incredible 436 comments from her admirers.