United States Records Highest Daily Total Of New Coronavirus Cases

On Wednesday, the United States recorded a one-day total of 36,880 new COVID-19 infections, per The New York Times. This is the highest one-day total in the country since the coronavirus pandemic began, besting the previous high of 36,739 cases that was set on April 24.

This latest surge has all but wiped out two months of progress the United States has made in flattening the curve as the virus begins to spike in southern and western states. Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, and South Carolina each recorded their highest single-day totals on Wednesday, while more than 20 other states are currently on an upward trajectory of new cases.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed the rise in cases in his state on younger people defying rules on group gatherings and socializing at bars and home.

“You need to do your part and make sure that you’re not spreading it to people who are going to be more at risk for this.”

While there are currently no plans for the state to delay its reopening, DeSantis called on residents to avoid poorly ventilated areas and close contact with others, while recommending that older people remain home as much as possible.

One state that will delay its reopening is North Carolina, which reached a high in virus hospitalizations on Tuesday. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced that reopening will be paused for three weeks and all residents will be required to wear masks in public. Arizona also saw a record high in virus hospitalizations on Tuesday, while Texas saw its hospitalizations more than double since the beginning of June, surpassing 4,300.

Two western states that were previously thought to have gotten the spread of the virus under control, California and Washington, have begun to see new cases begin to trend upward. California recorded more than 7,000 new cases on Wednesday according to Gov. Gavin Newsom, while Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that residents will have to begin wearing masks in public.

“This is about saving lives. It’s about reopening our businesses. And it’s about showing respect and care for one another.”

New York — the former epicenter of the virus in the United States — along with neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut, have bucked the trend and continue to see their cases decline. In a reversal of fortunes from the earlier weeks of the pandemic, these former hotbeds of the virus have plans to institute quarantines for travelers from some regions of the country.

As of Wednesday, 2.3 million Americans have been infected and 121,925 have died due to coronavirus.