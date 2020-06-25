NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Wants To Sign With Washington Wizards, According To John Wall

As the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season draws closer, rumors surrounding All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins and his nearing return to the court started to heat up. Cousins may have been waived by the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, but several NBA teams who are in dire need of a frontcourt boost have reportedly expressed interest in adding him to their 2020 NBA Playoffs roster, including the Washington Wizards. Cousins has been frequently linked to the Wizards mainly because it’s the team where his former Kentucky Wildcats’ teammate, John Wall, currently plays.

Since entering the league in 2010, Cousins and Wall claimed that they both dreamt of playing together in one team. With Cousins currently an unrestricted free agent, they now have a chance of turning their dreams into a reality in Washington. In a recent interview with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Wall said, as quoted by Matt Peralta of Lakers Nation, that Cousins wants to sign with the Wizards.

After a long rehab, Wall also revealed that Cousins is now “healthy.”

“He’s healthy,” Wall said. “I don’t know if he’d play right now but I know he’s healthy.”

Wall may not be expected to return in the 2019-20 NBA season, but if Cousins really wants to join him in Washington, the Wizards would have a better chance of earning the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and even making a deep postseason run. Cousins is yet to regain his All-Star form since suffering multiple injuries, but he could still help the Wizards in terms of scoring, rebounding, facilitating the ball, and protecting the rim.

In 30 games he played with the Golden State Warriors last season, the 29-year-old center averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 27.4 percent from beyond the arc. Though they are currently not considered as a legitimate title contender, signing with the Wizards also makes sense for Cousins.

With Thomas Bryant and Moritz Wagner the only centers in Washington, Cousins would have a strong chance of earning a spot in the Wizards’ starting lineup. Being on an NBA team that could give Cousins more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor would help him rebuild his value and land a decent contract in free agency.

If Cousins miraculously regains his All-Star form in Washington, it would definitely be a game-changer for the Wizards. Pairing a healthy and All-Star version of Cousins with Beal and Wall would enable the Wizards to create their own “Big Three” that would give them a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title.