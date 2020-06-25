Vicky Aisha Twerks In Steamy Instagram Video: ‘What Song Plays In Your Head When You Watch This?’

Curvy bombshell Vicky Aisha demonstrated her twerking skills in a steamy video shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, sending fans into a frenzy with her seductive moves. The Australian tattoo model put her bodacious posterior front and center in the eye-popping upload, bending over with her back to the camera and putting on a provocative display as she shook her hips. The high angle offered followers a full view of her voluptuous assets, emphasizing the difference between her ample backside and small waist.

Vicky went for a sultry cowgirl look in the clip, rocking a yellow sundress and brown cowboy boots. The dress was cinched at the waist, highlighting her hourglass curves, and sported a colorful floral print that involved pastel hues of pink and ivory. While her curvaceous rear end was the clear focus of the clip, the squatting pose also showed a glimpse of her chiseled pins. At the same time, the short-sleeved dress bared her arms, putting her gorgeous tattoos on show for her audience to admire.

The sizzling blonde wore her hair down for the shoot, letting her long, golden tresses brush down her back in messy waves. The setting added to her country-girl vibe, as the video appeared to be filmed out on a sunny porch — one complete with stylish patio furniture. Vicky was crouched down near a round end table, which decorated one side of the house along with a potted plant resting on the floor right next to it. On the other side of the frame, fans could see a wrought iron love seat and a rocking chair, both sporting comfy cushions. Several trees were visible in the background, providing some shade. A large thicket of greenery made the perfect backdrop for the picturesque scene.

Although Vicky didn’t add a geotag to her post, she previously told fans she would be “spending some time unwinding out in the country,” as covered by The Inquisitr last week.

The model opted not to add a soundtrack to her video, asking fans in her caption what song her clip calls to mind. Her admirers didn’t hesitate to offer up their replies, listing Guns N’ Roses’ “Paradise City,” John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd, “Closer” by Nine Inch Nails, and even the wedding march among their top choices.

“I was listening to ‘Work it’ [by] Missy Elliot when your vid came on so I guess that’s the one,” wrote one person, adding a peach emoji that seemed to allude to Vicky’s round derrière.

“Good lord! Probably we will rock you!” quipped a second follower, leaving a pair of ROFL emoji followed by some heart-eyes.

“Huh what? This a** makes me forget music exists,” commented a third Instagrammer.

The spicy post amassed its fair share of risqué comments as well, as plenty of followers found it difficult to maintain decency upon seen the footage. However, most were content with simply gushing over her sexy curves in sweet messages of appreciation, telling Vicky her moves were “mesmerizing” and “hypnotic.”

“Welp. I’m putting my phone away. Nothings [sic] gonna top that for the rest of the summer,” penned one Instagram user.