‘Southern Charm’ Star Craig Conover To Sell His Pillows On HSN, ‘It’s The Biggest Accomplishment’

Southern Charm star Craig Conover made a major announcement on Thursday. He has created three pillow collections that will be sold exclusively on HSN, People Magazine reported. Craig will also make an appearance on the shopping network on July 1.

The 26 pieces were created exclusively for the network and feature three themes — Americana, wildlife, and aquatic. Fans of Craig’s other creations will notice that the HSN collection is more “traditional.” However, the new pieces will still use the same bright colors and bold prints that many are accustomed to seeing from him.

Craig described the various themes to People. Americana was based on a backyard barbecue with family and friends. He considered the aquatic items to be “carefree and fun,” while the wildlife pillows are “a little more regal and adventurous.” The whole experience has been a big deal for the reality star.

“It’s the biggest accomplishment for myself and the Sewing Down South team. It’s nerve-wracking. I’ve never done live TV like this, but it will be a new experience,” Craig said to People via Zoom.

Craig created the company, Sewing Down South, in 2019 and initially focused on pillows. The company’s product line quickly expanded to include baby items, hats, tee-shirts, and face masks.

There is one big fan that cannot wait to see him selling his goods on HSN — Craig’s mom, Martha Foster Conover.

“My mom has already asked me when the time slots are. She doesn’t want to miss it.”

Martha doesn’t need to worry, as those time slots are confirmed. Sewing Down South’s pillow collection will be on HSN at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST on July 1.

It isn’t just Craig’s mom that is a fan of Sewing Down South. Craig’s former Southern Charm co-star Cameran Eubanks has been a great advocate as well.

“Cameran’s been my biggest fan, since the beginning. She was the first person I called coming back from HSN headquarters in Florida when all of this was finalized.”

Craig first picked up a sewing machine during Season 5 of Southern Charm. The former lawyer faced severe ridicule from friends and castmates over his new hobby.

“Everyone thought I was so absurd [to sew],” Craig shared.

Co-star Shep Rose famously mocked Craig’s ambitions on Southern Charm. However, the Shep Gear founder has seemed to come around. The friends spoke yesterday about the HSN launch, and Shep — although surprised at first — was supportive of Craig’s business.

Craig reported that Shep was now “excited to support” his new endeavor.