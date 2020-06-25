Ex-Soldier Kindly Myers Rocks Lingerie Alongside Her Sister Kelly Dodson In Smoking-Hot ‘Playboy’ Cover

Kindly Myers wowed her fans earlier today with a sizzling shot that captured her and her sister, Kelly Dodson, on the cover of Playboy.

The photo was a throwback shot from the November 2019 publication. The edition was released in Copenhagen, Denmark, as Kindly’s geotag indicated. In her caption, she noted that the images were snapped at her home. The cover saw the Playboy logo in bold pink letters, and a few other blurbs showed other articles that would be included in the issue. Kindly faced her backside to the camera and was lounging on a bed that had a white duvet cover.

Kindly looked over her shoulder with her lips parted slightly. She sizzled in a sexy lingerie set that highlighted her bombshell body. On her upper half, the model sported a stretchy nude top that was a few shades lighter than her complexion. The top and bottom of the garment were lined in black, and she appeared to have a design on her chest.

The ex-soldier sported a pair of tiny black bottoms that boasted a thong cut. It had thick straps that stretched over her hips and left her famous derriere and thighs well on display. She styled her tresses with a middle part, and her hair arched over both sides of her forehead. Kindly’s flowing mane fell on her back and hit a few inches above her booty. The bombshell was done up with a striking application of makeup that seemingly included defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss.

She wore a similar outfit that had a nude hue and a bustier top. The garment was decorated with vertical black stripes and flowers on her chest. Kelly wore a pair of black bottoms that looked to be constructed of velvet fabric and had a high cut that showed off a tease if her tanned thighs.

Like her sister, she rocked a striking application of makeup that focused a lot of attention on her eyes. She wore a jet black liner on the bottom of her lids and added a few thick coats of mascara to extend her lashes and completed her look with a dusting of blush and a shimmery highlighter above it.

Since the post went live a short time ago, it earned over 3,000 likes and 74 comments from fans. Many used emoji to express their feelings while countless others gushed over her figure.

“Love this you guys are gorgeous,” one follower commented alongside a few black hearts.

“Two beautiful sisters, love you both,” a second social media user chimed in.

“I will have to try and review that issue,” another Instagrammer commented with a flame emoji.