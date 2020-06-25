Chantel Jeffries Exposes Bare Chest Underneath An Open White Blazer: ‘Ready For My Zoom Meeting’

Chantel Jeffries is slaying Instagram yet again.

The model and DJ took to her account on Wednesday night to share two smoking hot new snaps that have her 4.7 million followers talking for more reasons than one. The images were taken outside, and captured Chantel posing underneath the shade of a large tree with vibrant green leaves. She sat on top of a rattan day bed in the first shot with one leg tucked in while the other was stretched out in front of her. She stood up in the second image of the set and tilted her head slightly back while gazing at the camera with an alluring stare.

Chantel went office-chic in the steamy duo of photos in a gorgeous white pantsuit that had her “ready for [her] Zoom meeting.” The ensemble included an oversized blazer with baggy sleeves and large lapels. Its two horn buttons were left unclasped, revealing that she was both shirtless and braless underneath the piece. The move made for a racy display of the star’s bare chest and voluptuous cleavage. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

On her lower half, Chantel sported a matching pair of wide-leg pants that were still able to emphasize her famous curves and toned legs. Its waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted hard abs even more as she worked the camera. She completed the look with a pair of white pumps and dangling silver earrings for a hint of bling.

Chantel’s hair was styled in long box braids that spilled over her shoulders and far past her bosom, drawing even further attention to her ample bust. She also rocked a stunning application of makeup that highlighted her striking features and natural beauty. It appeared to include a light pink lipstick, blush, and highlighter, as well as mascara and eyeliner that was applied in a dramatic winged fashion.

Fans went wild for the sizzling double-pic update, awarding it more than 275,000 likes during its first 16 hours of going live. Hundreds of followers flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the musician’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are truly the greatest,” one person wrote.

“Wow, a goddess,” quipped another admirer.

“Can I join this Zoom meeting?” a third follower asked.

“Lookin extra scrumptious today Chantel,” remarked a fourth fan.

Chantel seems to impress her fans no matter what she is wearing. She recently shared a short video to her page that saw her going even scantier in a blue string bikini while soaking up the sun. That look proved to be another hit, as the retro-filtered clip has been watched more than 1.4 million times to date.