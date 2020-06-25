Alexa Collins Poses In Jeans & A White Crop Top In Front Of Krispy Kreme

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her 984,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a casual ensemble while standing in front of a Krispy Kreme. Alexa stood in the parking lot outside, with a shiny black car to her left. The doughnut shop was visible in the background, and it appeared to be a sunny day. A sliver of sky could be spotted in the background as well, and it was a vibrant blue with fluffy white clouds throughout.

Alexa rocked an ensemble from the brand Missy Empire, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Her top was a simple crop top with a halter neckline. The white hue of the crop top looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and though it covered up her cleavage, it left her toned arms and flat stomach on full display.

Alexa paired the crop top with jeans that came to just below her belly button. The denim was a somewhat lighter wash, and had several distressed patches, including a patch on her hip and another on her knee. The bottoms also had a large rip on one knee, exposing some extra skin.

Alexa finished off the look with a few accessories, including a silver watch and a pendant necklace that hung over top of her crop top. She carried a structured beige bag in one hand, and gazed directly at the camera in the stunning snap. Alexa’s blond locks blew in the wind, styled in tousled waves, and she placed one hand in front of her forehead to shield her eyes from the sun.

Her beauty look was simple, with what looked like a frosty pink gloss on her slightly parted lips and bold brows framing her gorgeous eyes.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 1,400 likes and 74 comments within 19 minutes of going live.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” one follower commented.

“You look as sweet as a doughnut,” another fan wrote.

“Woow You look absolutely wonderful!!” a third fan added, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Can you pick me up a dozen???” another follower commented.

