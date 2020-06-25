Lauren Dascalo Gets Flirty In Barely-There Nude & Black Lingerie For Sexy Instagram Videos

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Thursday morning. The model shared a photo and a few videos in which she stripped down to a lacy lingerie set that showed off some major skin as she posed in front of a mirror. Her flirty and sultry look did nothing but favors for her curves and certainly drove fans wild.

The post showed Lauren standing in what looked to be a bedroom with a small yet extravagant mirror hanging on the wall above a fireplace. In the mirror’s reflection, a bed could be seen, as well as a tall nightstand. Light appeared to be shining into the room from somewhere off-camera, highlighting Lauren’s tan body. She looked as radiant as ever in her lingerie.

Lauren’s look featured a nude shelf bra with a black lace overlay across the top and two sets of thin straps on her shoulders. The low-cut nature of the top did little to contain Lauren’s ample cleavage. In addition, the sides dipped low, showing off a fair amount of sideboob.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching thong with layered straps. The top layer wrapped around her tiny waist and drew attention to her hourglass figure, while the bottom layer hugged her hips. Lauren’s pert derriere was fully exposed in the barely-there thong, as well as her long, lean legs.

Lauren finished off the ensemble with a silver necklace, dangling silver earrings, and a pair of black and nude strappy heels that elongated her pins. She appeared to sport a subtle makeup look, including what looked to be dark eyeliner, bright highlighter, and a nude lip gloss. Lauren’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in luscious waves.

Lauren first included a photo that showed her facing the mirror as she played with her hair. The camera captured her muscular back. Then, in a short clip, the camera panned over Lauren’s body. She tugged at her lingerie bottoms playfully and arched her back.

Finally, another video focused on the model’s round booty and muscular legs as she stuck her booty out and played with her hair.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 18,000 likes and just over 300 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“A goddess,” one fan said.

“Gorgeous body,” another user added.

“Babe ur so hot,” a third follower wrote.

Lauren always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In a promotional video for Bang Energy this week, the model rocked a colorful bikini by the pool.