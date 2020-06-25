AEW News: Tony Khan Comments On Jon Moxley Being Exposed To COVID-19

As The Inquisitr recently reported, WWE’s Renee Young recently confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19. This is also the reason why her husband, Jon Moxley, wasn’t on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It remains unclear if Ambrose tested positive for the coronavirus as well, but Tony Khan has praised the company’s World Champion for how he’s responded to the situation.

Taking to Twitter, Khan revealed that Moxley informing the company of the situation and putting his colleagues first is every bit as commendable as the punishment he takes in the name of entertainment and professional wrestling.

“Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it’s every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he’d had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is.”

At the time of this writing, Moxley is still expected to defend his World Championship against Brian Cage at the Fyter Fest show that’s scheduled to take place on July 8. This suggests that he’s been cleared of any COVID-19 symptoms. However, it’s unknown if he’ll still compete at the show, as he might be more focused on his wife’s wellbeing for the foreseeable future.

Moxley is the only AEW employee to have been exposed to the virus so far. As documented by Ringside News, AEW has been testing its employees regularly, so it’s highly likely that the company officials are aware of the champion’s current health situation. Young, meanwhile, will have to social distance while she recovers from the virus.

Young made her COVID-19 diagnosis public after the news of Moxley pulling from Dynamite became public knowledge. While it was confirmed that he was skipping the show after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, the company didn’t state that his wife was the person who caught the coronavirus.

At the time of this writing, Young is the only WWE employee to confirm that they’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. However, several other employees and in-ring talents have also tested positive, but the company appears to be pressing ahead with weekly programming as normal.

The company will no longer be inviting friends or family members to live tapings to act as audience members. However, the positive cases will undoubtedly bring some negative attention to the company, as wrestling companies continuing to host shows during the pandemic has been deemed reckless by critics.