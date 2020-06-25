Molly Eskam Bares Booty In New Instagram Snap

Molly Eskam tantalized her Instagram followers on Wednesday, June 24, with a saucy snapshot of herself showcasing her perky posterior. The latest post featured the American model wearing a thong bikini that displayed her bodacious curves.

The photo showed Molly standing on what looked like a white platform. The floors were decorated in artificial grass rugs, and several sunbeds laid in front of her. The views also hinted that the place was situated on a building’s rooftop.

For her pose, she angled her toned backside to the camera, making her pert derriere the main focus of the shot. She stood with her legs apart, raising her left heel. She grabbed her long, platinum hair using both of her hands away from her back to show off more skin. The warm sunshine illuminated her flawless figure, making her tanned skin glow.

In the pic, the 21-year-old sported a sexy white-and-teal two-piece swimsuit. From what was visible, the top seemed to boast teeny tiny triangle cups. It also appeared padded with thin strings holding the garment in place. The straps went over her neck, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

She sported the matching thong that presumably featured a low-cut waistline that highlighted her slim waist and flat tummy. The swimwear perfectly fit her slender frame, and its high leg cuts helped elongate her legs.

Molly’s face was not shown in the snap, making it hard to determine whether she had makeup on or not. Prior to grabbing her hair, she left her hair loose and let its long strands hang down her back. She completed her look by sporting freshly-groomed nails.

In the caption, Molly tagged her bikini sponsor, Fashion Nova, and indicated that she’s a Fashion Nova Partner. According to the geotag, the picture was taken somewhere in Los Angeles, California.

Many of her ear fans adored the new share. As of this writing, the image gained more than 125,000 likes and over 550 comments. Many of her fans and followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Most of them gush over her killer body. However, others weren’t that confident with words. Instead, they chimed in with various emoji.

“Happy to get more sexy content from the hottest and most beautiful girl ever!” an admirer wrote.

“You got the nicest booty on Instagram,” gushed another fan.

“You are the sexiest woman I have ever seen. Not joking,” a third social media user added.

“I bet the views in this building looks amazing, but I couldn’t get my eyes off of you,” a fourth Instagrammer commented.