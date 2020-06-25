David Beckham Poses With Wife Victoria Wearing ‘Friends’ T-Shirt

Legendary soccer star David Beckham posed alongside wife Victoria wearing a Friends T-shirt during an afternoon stroll in a new Instagram share uploaded yesterday. David took a photo of himself and his lovely life partner just as the sun began to go down on yet another day of life in their busy home. The couple, who have been married for 20 years, are parents to four children: Romeo, Cruz, Brooklyn, and Harper.

In the image, David was striding alongside Victoria. He wore a T-shirt with a scene from the NBC series Friends transferred atop it. The black T-shirt featured actors Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. It displayed a scene from the Season 3 episode titled “The One Where No One’s Ready.” In the iconic television moment, Chandler (Perry) hid Joey’s (LeBlanc) underwear, so Joey put on all Chandler’s clothes he could find and uttered the classic line, “I’m Chandler, could I be wearing any more clothes? Maybe if I wasn’t going commando!”

With the T-shirt, David sported neat and trimmed facial hair and an orange beanie atop his head. He looked down at the camera and did not smile for the pic. David’s tattoo sleeves were prominently displayed in the image. On his neck, he wore a leather lanyard.

Next to David stood former Spice Girl singer Victoria. She wore her hair pulled back into a low ponytail. She wore a sleeveless black shirt with a rounded neckline. The fashion designer paired that with a pair of simple black shorts. Victoria appeared to have on little makeup in the share. She gave a slight smile to her husband’s camera.

It did not indicate in the photo’s caption where the image was taken but that didn’t seem to matter to David’s followers, who liked the photo an astounding 2.2 million times.

Fans loved the additional touch seen at the bottom, left corner of the image. A cartoon duck appeared to be walking alongside the couple. They shared their feelings regarding the photo and David’s shirt in the comments section of the post.

“That…shirt…is…iconic!” posted one follower.

“I better not do any, I don’t know….. lunges,” stated a second fan, quoting Joey’s subsequent line after displaying his outfit to Chandler during the episode.

“Have a neck shave mate. You’re standing beside my boyhood crush for the love of God!! joked a third follower, who implored the soccer superstar to neaten up his facial hair.

“OMG, you’re a Friends fan!” said a fourth Instagram user, who loved that David too enjoyed the antics displayed on the iconic NBC comedy series.

He is such a fan that daughter Harper surprised him with a hoodie with yet another iconic Friends moment from Joey as seen in the image below.