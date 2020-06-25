The Spice Girls Reported To Embark On Their Final World Tour Next Year

2021 will mark the Spice Girls‘ 25th anniversary. According to The Sun, the group is planning on hitting the road once again to celebrate that milestone. At the height of their success, the music icons racked up nine U.K. No. 1 singles and sold more than 85 million records worldwide.

According to the publication’s showbiz editor, Simon Boyle, they will continue as a foursome and will take their new tour across numerous continents including America, Europe, and Australia.

Along with new shows, it has been said they have been making a movie about their year.

Last year, Victoria Beckham — also known as Posh Spice — didn’t take part in the reunion and allegedly has no plans to join them on stage in the future either. Despite making more money from the Spice Girls than her fashion brand, it seems the 46-year-old has no interest in being a pop singer anymore.

The remaining four — Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, and Mel C — will reportedly embark on a world tour for the very last time.

Mel C — also known as Sporty Spice — slipped up and apparently told friends about the group’s big plans.

“It’s going to be a huge year and the girls are excited,” a close source spilled.

“After all the coronavirus problems, there really needs to be something to look forward to and they want to take over 2021 with a tour.”

After completing her solo tour earlier this year, it has been said that Mel C has been one of the driving forces in getting the Spice Girls back on the road.

“They are approaching 50 so they want to get out while they still look great for the fans,” a close source added.

There is no doubt that a new Spice Girls tour is what fans want. Last year, they sold 700,000 tickets and made a £200 million profit from playing concerts only in the U.K. and Ireland.

The Sun also reported that there are also plans for the group to play the “legends slot” at Glastonbury Festival next year.

“Although sadly there will be no Glastonbury this year, the odds have been cut on the Spice Girls appearing on the Pyramid Stage in 2021,” Coral bookmakers said.

Since the last tour, Mel B has been very open about wanting to do another.

“I am always going to hold a candle that we can get back on stage together,” the “Who Do You Think You Are” chart-topper told Grazia last November.

The Spice Girls have yet to confirm the news. However, it seems the world might be going Spice crazy one more time.