Kendall Jenner Shows Skin In Tiger-Print Lingerie In Steamy Bedroom Photos

Caitlyn Jenner had something to say after the Victoria's Secret model invited fans into her bedroom while wearing makeup and 'not much else.'

Kendall Jenner got very sultry on social media this week as she wore makeup from her new collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner and “not much else” for a series of sexy photos shared with her 132 million Instagram followers. The Victoria’s Secret model showed plenty of skin for the upload, which was made up of several snaps of her as she rocked nude and black tiger-print lingerie in her bedroom.

Kendall posted the NSFW sizzling new shots across her social media accounts on Wednesday, June 24. They showed her as she struck a number of different poses on a bed to celebrate her team-up with her younger sister on a project for her hugely popular Kylie Cosmetics makeup line.

The first upload in Kim Kardashian’s younger sister’s steamy upload showed her as she leaned back on a large cushion while she gave the camera a glare. The supermodel showed off plenty of skin in a tiger-print bra that plunged pretty low at the chest to show a little cleavage and featured underwired cups.

The 24-year-old paired that with long gloves in the same print that stretched all the way up to her biceps with black feathers around the rim.

In the second snap, Kendall — who recently wowed fans in a skimpy white bikini — gave fans a better look at her full-arm gloves as she posed on her side with the camera in front of her. She rested her head on her right hand with her left arm in front of her and gave just a peek at the matching tiger-print bottoms that were pulled up high to show off her curves.

In the third, Kendall angled the camera up towards the ceiling as she hovered over the top of it. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got on all fours and looked down at the lens. That snap gave fans a better look at her toned torso and her bold panties, which had thin black straps over her hips.

Another of the lingerie photos showed Kendall as she once again leaned back on her bed with her right hand up to her head, while the last snap in the upload was grainy and showed the reality star as she stared at the camera with her mouth slightly open.

Plenty of famous faces flocked to the comments section of Kendall’s sultry new upload, including Caitlyn Jenner who jokingly urged her daughter to put some more clothes on.

“Put something more on,” the former Olympian commented on the post, but added that she was “loving this collab @kendalljenner love you baby! Killing it! @kyliecosmetics.”

Kylie also commented on the snap. She told her sister that she was “cute cute.”

The sexy bedroom photos also caught the attention of another of Kendall’s famous sisters, as Khloe Kardashian commented, “Hi kitty kitty.”

The upload has received more than 5.5 million in 16 hours.