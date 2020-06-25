Prince Harry Is ‘Pathetic’ And Has Lost Most Of His Friends Due To Meghan Markle, Says Royal Author

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are receiving some harsh critique from Lady Colin Campbell, the royal author who has just published her book Meghan and Harry: The Real Story. The work, which was released today in the United Kingdom, goes so far as to claim that Prince Harry is “pathetic” because he has allegedly allowed the Duchess of Sussex to cost him many of his life-long friendships.

According to The New York Post, Lady Colin Campbell claimed that tensions first began between the royals when Markle insisted that she be able to wear white to her wedding, despite the fact that palace officials had asked the divorcée to opt for cream.

As a result, Prince Phillip reportedly dubbed the duchess “Tungsten” — less because of her toughness and more because of her sense of self-importance, which Page Six referred to as “rock-solid.”

“I go into everything… and all’s been minutely vetted by lawyers. I have spoken to courtiers, Romeos, princes, princesses, relations, friends in detail. Knowing she intended to marry him from word Go, they were desperate to talk,” Lady Colin Campbell explained on her new book.

Lady Colin Campbell Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

The British socialite, who was once a good friend of Princess Diana’s, did not mince words when it came to her assessment of the former Suits actress.

“She’s a total opportunist,” the author said of Markle.

“She knew in advance she’d embark on commercial ventures, which royalty strictly forbids. She now has what she wanted — a millionaire’s life in Hollywood. She’s caused Harry to lose most of his friends,” she added.

As had previously been reported by The Inquisitr, it had been noted by royal-watchers that Prince Harry did not invite Tom Inskip to his wedding reception, despite the fact that the pair had once been considered best friends and Harry had served as an usher at Inskip’s wedding the year before.

Lady Colin Campbell had similarly harsh words about the redheaded prince.

“He’s weaker than she. He’s run ragged… she will make his life miserable. He has no strength of character to leave her.”

The book also sheds light on the altercation surrounding an emerald tiara. Though Princess Eugenie had been promised by Queen Elizabeth that she could wear the tiara at her own wedding to Jack Brooksbank, Meghan reportedly demanded that the queen break the promise so that she could wear the tiara. In addition, the duchess allegedly requested that Eugenie’s wedding take place after her own.

Though Eugenie ended up having her wedding in the fall following the spring nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she was able to wear that emerald tiara.

Though the duke and duchess have not released any statement on the book, they have earned headlines for another reason. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the pair reportedly signed a public speaking deal with the agency that represents both the Obamas and the Clintons.