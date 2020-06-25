Christina Milian Looks Smoking Hot In A White Bustier & Tight Jeans

Singer and actress Christina Milian shared a stunning snap with her 6.3 million Instagram followers in which she flaunted her curves in a white bustier top and figure-hugging jeans. The picture was taken in San Antonio, Texas, as Christina’s caption indicated, and she specified in the geotag that she was at Smoke Shack BBQ.

Christina was serving up beignets, but her ensemble remained super chic and sexy. She rocked an outfit from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

On top, Christina rocked a simple white bustier top that fit her like a second skin. The neckline didn’t show any cleavage from the angle the photo was taken at, but she had plenty of skin on display in the look. The bustier was strapless, leaving her chest, arms, and sculpted shoulders on display, and featured vertical seaming that accentuated her slim figure.

Christina paired the bustier with light-wash jeans that were slightly high-waisted, leaving no skin on her flat stomach on display between the waistband of her jeans and the hem of her bustier. The jeans hugged her curves, and though the photo was cropped above her knees, her toned thighs were still visible in the shot.

Christina finished off the ensemble with a few accessories, including a pair of hoop earrings, a bracelet on each wrist, and several layered necklaces that came to just above her breasts. Her long locks were left loose in their natural curls, and pushed back from her face.

Christina’s beauty look remained simple, with what looked as though it could have been a hint of mascara and a swipe of nude lipstick as the only items accentuating her stunning features. Her followers loved the snap, and the post racked up over 106,200 likes within 19 hours, including a like from singer Kelly Rowland. It also received 701 comments from Christina’s eager fans.

“Flawless as always!!” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Sis looking more stunning with everyday that goes by,” another follower remarked.

“You are a symbol of beauty,” one fan added.

“Tha temperature in San Antonio just went up 100 degrees!!!!!!” another commented, followed by a string of emoji including several flame emoji.

