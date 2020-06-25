Saweetie Stuns Fans In Low-Cut Floral Top For Latest Outfit Post

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The rapper is no stranger to treating her followers with outfit posts via the platform and continues to impress her loyal social media audience with her uploads.

The “Tap In” songstress wowed in a low-cut top that had a multicolored floral pattern all over. The garment had thin straps and displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with a couple of chains. She paired the ensemble with loose-fitted black and orange pants that fell down to her ankles and black heels. Saweetie styled her dark hair in two ponytails and slicked her baby hairs on the side of her face. She opted for small dangling earrings and rocked long acrylic nails with a coat of white polish. For her makeup application, Saweetie appeared to have applied lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and false eyelashes.

The 26-year-old posted eight photos within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie was captured sitting down outdoors from a high angle. She parted her legs and rested one hand on the ground. Saweetie raised her other arm and touched her chest while closing her eyes. She tilted her head to the left slightly and showcased a hint of her side profile.

In the next slide, Saweetie was snapped closer-up. She placed hands on her breasts and puckered up her lips while keeping her eyes closed.

In the eighth and final frame, Saweetie was photographed from head to toe standing up. She showed off her ensemble as well as her long nails by placing her hands on her thighs.

She geotagged her upload as Bel Air, letting fans know where these pics took place.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 447,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.8 million followers.

“SAWEETIE WHY DID YOU JUST MAKE ME PASS OUT,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“How someone can be so pretty?” another devotee shared.

“It’s the ability to blend patterns so effortlessly for me. Nothing basic about her!” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You are soooooo fu*king fine,” a fourth admirer commented.

Aside from music, Fashion is one of Saweetie’s passions. She recently released a new clothing collection with PrettyLittleThing and announced that all proceeds from the line will go to the Black Lives Matter foundation. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Saweetie posed in a number of the garments from the line and looked nothing short of incredible.