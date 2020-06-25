Kayla Moody Flaunts Cleavage On The Beach In A Skimpy Black Bikini

The model left little to the imagination in a revealing two-piece.

Kayla Moody likes a day at the beach. In her latest Instagram post, the model flaunted her curves in a revealing black bikini. The video was shot at the beach, and Kayla was unafraid of getting a little wet as the waves rolled up onto the shore. The post can be viewed on Instagram here.

Kayla began the video standing as she jostled her breasts with both hands. Then, she ran her hands down her well-sculpted abs before bringing them up to her hair, which she swept back from her face and held in a loose bun. The model then fell back into the water, letting the waves crash over her.

Kayla’s hair was down around her face for most of the video, and also looked to be damp from the water. Her fingernails featured their usual french tips, and she looks directly at the camera for much of the video. Kayla also appears to have makeup on, including eyeliner, eye shadow, and mascara as well as foundation, blush, and bronzer. On her lips, she’s rocking her usual neutral pink shade.

In the caption to the post, Kayla wrote that beach days were her favorite, and the model’s more than 910,000 followers let her know that they were eager to join her. The post has been up for roughly an hour, and it’s already received thousands of likes and more than 220 comments. Most commenters just let the model know much they appreciate her regular, titillating posts.

“Amazing! You look amazing and i love that suit! Look forward to your posts every day!” one user commented.

“I could watch you do that all day,” another added.

“You are truly positively absolutely breathtakingly perfect,” a third wrote.

Other commenters wanted to give the model some help during her day at the beach.

“I can help rub oil or lotion on you,” another commenter wrote.

Kayla’s latest post was just one of several recent posts that highlighted her time at the beach. In another post shared yesterday, the model showed off a hair flip while posing in a wet, white top. In the slow-motion video, Kayla’s hair is on full display as she grabs at the wet top. The model asked her followers what their favorite beach was in the caption to the post, suggesting that she may try to visit some of them in the future.

Kayla’s followers were eager to offer suggestions. In the day since the video was first posted, it has received thousands of likes and more than 410 comments.