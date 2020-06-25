Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Insane Hourglass Figure In A Nude Bikini & Scandalous Crochet Cover-Up

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko showed off her insane hourglass figure in her most recent Instagram update, tantalizing her 11.1 million Instagram followers with her buxom curves. Anastasiya didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the picture appeared to have been taken outside, and she stood beside a stunning pool with serene water and a patio area visible on the other side. The area was surrounded by several palm trees, and the vibrant blue sky peeked through the palm fronds as the sun shone down on Anastasiya’s long locks.

She rocked a nude bikini that seemed to cover barely anything at all, although some of her curves were hidden because of her pose. Anastasiya had her back turned to the camera, so her cleavage wasn’t on display in the bikini top. However, fans were still able to see a tantalizing amount of side boob, as well as the nude strings that stretched around her back and neck. The bikini top exposed plenty of her sun-kissed skin, and her tiny waist was on full display.

Anastasiya paired the bikini top with nude thong bikini bottoms that made her shapely rear the focal point of the shot. She layered a crochet cover-up over the bikini bottoms, but the fabric was entirely sheer, allowing followers to get a full look at Anastasiya’s curves.

The waistband of the crochet cover-up came right to Anastasiya’s natural waist, accentuating her hourglass figure. The crochet fabric stretched over her curvaceous hips and posterior before ending just a few inches down her thighs. Long tassels extended from the hem of her skirt, draping down her thighs. The picture was cropped just above her knees, so not all of her legs were on display, but there was still plenty for her followers to admire.

Anastasiya kept her accessories simple, adding a pair of statement earrings and a few bangles on one wrist. Her long blond locks hung loose in a straight, sleek style, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot shot, and the post racked up over 107,000 likes as well as 1,457 comments within 10 hours of going live.

“The most beautiful body in the world,” one follower wrote.

“I would pick up if you called,” another fan commented, referring to Anastasiya’s caption.

“Just gorgeous I’m in love,” another fan remarked, followed by a string of heart emoji and flame emoji.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya shared a smoking-hot double Instagram update with her followers in which she rocked a skimpy black lingerie set from the online retailer Fashion Nova and a pair of thigh-high boots.