Nicole Thorne Looks Smoking Hot In A Bodycon Mini Dress & Mismatched Doc Martens

Nicole Thorne is all about the platform Doc Martens, judging from her latest Instagram update. The Aussie beauty took to the popular social media platform this morning to showcase two separate designs, rocking the mismatched look while sporting a black and a brown ankle boot. The shoes were personalized by custom art brand, Svcceed, as the model explained in her caption. While one of the boots was solid black, the other one was decorated with Louis Vuitton symbols, adding sophistication to her look.

The gorgeous brunette coupled the trendy footwear with a slinky black mini dress that showed all of her curves. The dangerously short number was a bodycon style that fit her like a glove, emphasizing her hourglass frame in addition to baring her chiseled pins. The dress had a ribbed texture that seemed to further bring out her voluptuous assets, and was complete with long, fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms.

Nicole showed off the hot look in a pair of sultry bedroom shots. The 29-year-old posed at the foot of the bed, flaunting her toned legs and colorful calf tattoo while displaying her fit figure from the profile. For the first snap, she let herself be photographed on the floor, and was sitting on her hip with one knee raised at bust level. She leaned one elbow on the mattress, seemingly resting her chin on her knuckles, and stretched out her other arm, all the while fixing the camera with an intense gaze. Her hair was brushed behind her ears, putting a sparkling drop-down earring on show.

A swipe to the next slide showed the MissyEmpire ambassador crouching down and placing her hands on the bed. Her back was arched and her dress was pulled high on her hips to expose her thighs. The posture highlighted her perky rear end, as well as her small waist. Nicole tilted her head backwards and pursed her lips in a provocative way. Her dark tresses tumbled down her back in wavy curls that also framed her face.

Nicole was all dolled-up for the shoot, sporting a chic glam that appeared to include cat-eye makeup and a glossy pink shade on her full lips. The makeup application also seemed to involve long lashes to further bring out her blue eyes, as well as highlighted cheeks.

According to the geotag, the photos were taken in Brisbane, Queensland, suggesting that the model was in the comfort of her own home. The stylish interior consisted of a large bed, one complete with satin, caramel-colored sheets, light-toned wood flooring, and a discreet spotlight that cast a warm glow on the wall above the headboard.

The double update was very well received by Nicole’s fans, garnering upwards of 7,380 likes and close to 130 comments, all within the first three hours of the photos going live. Followers appeared to be loving the smoking-hot look, complimenting everything from her shoes and dress to her seductive pose.

“Hottie,” wrote fellow Aussie model Abby Dowse, leaving a heart-eyes emoji.

“YOU ARE EVERYTHING [heart-eyes emoji] also these shoes,” gushed a second Instagrammer, adding a fire emoji.

“Omg so bomb [fire emoji] I love the boots,” read a third message, trailed by a two-hearts emoji.

“Stepping into Style,” quipped a fourth fan.