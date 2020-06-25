Tahlia Skaines Wears ‘Cute Black Lingerie’ In New Instagram Update

Tahlia Skaines took to her Instagram page earlier today to upload a new sizzling update that made her fans go crazy. In the brand-new post, the 22-year-old model rocked a skimpy lingerie set that flaunted all of her curves. Tahlia’s flirty video can be viewed here.

Tahlia wore an all-black bra-and-panty combo that flaunted her incredibly toned figure and ample assets. The bra boasted classic balconette cups that were made from a sheer material with intricate lace detailing. It also had narrow straps and a plunging neckline that exposed a tremendous amount of cleavage. The see-through cups showed a glimpse of her buxom curves from beneath the piece.

She rocked matching panties made of the same sheer and lace fabric. The undergarment’s fabric was quite thin, but that fact didn’t bother the model. Her pose also censored her privates from being exposed. The low-cut waistline helped accentuate her flat stomach.

In the update, the Australian hottie took the video inside her room dressed in her revealing ensemble. A wicker chair with a pillow and dried flowers, as well as a shoe rack were behind her. A glimpse of a clothing rack was also seen. She lounged on a white cushioned chair with her thighs closed and back straightened. The short clip showed Tahlia tousling her hair while doing several sultry poses. She placed her phone in front of her face as she recorded the whole thing.

Tahlia enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear a full-coverage foundation, filled-in eyebrows, well-blended eyeshadow, eyeliner, and several layers of black mascara. She also applied bronzer, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick with a brown undertone. She accessorized with a gold snake chain necklace and dangling earrings. Her long platinum blond locks were left untied, hanging down her back.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something about her preferred intimate set during Thursdays. The new share was a huge hit with her online fans. In less than a day of being published, the video has been watched 12,500 times. It also earned more than 4,700 likes and 80-plus comments. Many of her avid admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages. Some followers were speechless with her sheer display of skin. Instead, they opted to leave a trail of emoji.

“Wow! You look so gorgeous and beautiful in that lovely set,” one of her fans wrote.

“If you post something this sexy every Thursday, it will be my new favorite day of the week. You look stunning!!” another follower commented.

“My real life angel,” a third admirer gushed.