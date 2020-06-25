Lindsey Vonn Goes Topless In Nude Bikini Bottoms For Risqué New Instagram Upload

The Olympian showed some skin in a hilarious yet sexy new Instagram update.

Lindsey Vonn showed off her sexy “goofball” side on Instagram this week as she shared a risqué shot with her 2 million followers. The Olympic skier treated fans to a hilarious look at herself while she posed topless and wore nothing but a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms while she laid on her front on what appeared to be a large rock during a photo shoot.

The cheeky photo showed Lindsey as she pulled a pretty crazy face with her right eye closed and her tongue out as her chin rested on the back of her hands. Her long, light blond hair was a little messy and ruffled as her textured locks cascaded down around her.

The talented athlete covered her modesty as she posed on her front while she ditched the bikini top, though her toned booty and bare back could still be seen in the shot, which was taken slightly from the side.

On her bottom half, Lindsey — who recently sent Instagram into meltdown mode in a seriously tiny bikini in a snap shared by her proud fiancé, ice hockey player P.K. Subban — opted for a pair of nude bikini bottoms which were a slight thong design that gave fans a glimpse at her toned booty.

She appeared to confirm that the upload was an out-take from a past photo shoot for the infamous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, as she tagged the magazine’s official account in her upload. She also joked in the caption that she was always a “goofball” and added the hashtag #mood alongside a shrugging and a winking face emoji with its tongue out that perfectly matched her own expression.

Plenty of fans joked about the hilarious snap in the comments section.

“That should have made the cover,” one Instagram user said with two crying laughing emoji.

“You are gorgeous,” another fan commented on the photo.

“That is what makes you so beautiful…” a third person told Lindsey with a fire symbol.

Lindsey’s cheeky bikini shot has so far brought in over 113,600 likes.

The latest risqué Instagram upload from the athlete came shortly after she previously gave her followers a thrill when she slipped into a bikini to wash her car with a hose.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Lindsey put her flawless figure on full show for the camera last month as she washed her black Land Rover in what appeared to be her driveway. She stunned in an off-the-shoulder peach, white, and green striped two-piece that perfectly showcased all her hard work in the gym while her two dogs relaxed inside her car.