Stassi Schroeder Celebrates Her Birthday With Kristen Doute As The Two Are Reportedly Friendly Again

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder celebrated her birthday with friends on Thursday, according to images obtained by The Daily Mail. The controversial former reality star had a small party in Los Angeles to celebrate turning 32. Former co-stars Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute attended the simple affair.

The newly pregnant Stassi arrived at a Los Angeles area home wearing a white flowy dress, tan strappy wedges, and a black Prada purse. The star embraced her growing baby bump as she exited a small black SUV upon arrival. Fiance Beau Clark was by her side in a more casual ensemble as the casting agent wore a simple black T-shirt, dark denim jeans, Vans sneakers, and a Los Angeles Rams hat. The couple carried a small brown bag. It was unclear who was the host of the event.

Fans may be surprised to learn that Stassi’s former best friend, Kristen, was in attendance. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the two have been working on repairing their friendship ever since the scandal with former Vanderpump Rules co-star Faith Stowers came to light.

“Stassi and Kristen have been talking more and more, and while they wouldn’t consider themselves ‘best friends’ at the moment, their personal drama with each other has taken a backseat, and they’ve been able to reconnect a little and be there for one another,” a source told Us Weekly.

The pair has reportedly been in constant contact with one another. The ladies have done a great deal of crying and consoling one another after being fired from the hit reality show that made them both famous.

Her new boyfriend, Alex Menache, joined Kristen as the couple has been dating for several months now. Kristen wore black shorts, a mustard yellow top with a printed flowy shirt over it. The new author accessorized with a small black purse, black mule flats, and oversized sunglasses. Alex had on simple gray pants with a button-down shirt and white sneakers. The couple brought a bouquet to the festivities.

Also in attendance at the party was Stassi’s ex-boyfriend Jax. The Vanderpump Rules star arrived via a sizable red golf cart. Jax wore ripped jeans, a black T-shirt, and sneakers to the affair.

Noticeably absent from Stassi’s birthday party was Jax’s new wife, Brittany Cartwright. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the new bride has been in Kentucky for the past few weeks caring for her mother, Sherri Cartwright. The latter is recovering from complications from bladder surgery.