‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Sizzles In A Black Bikini As She Turns 35

The Bravo star celebrated her milestone birthday with a sexy throwback.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix stunned in a black bikini as she celebrated her 35th birthday.

In a new photo posted to her Instagram page, Ariana shared a three-year-old photo of herself in honor of her birthday milestone. The Bravo star was pictured in a plunging black bikini top and matching cut-out bottoms with a sheer black coverup, paired with oversized mirror sunglasses and silver drop earrings.

The longtime SUR bartender’s amazing six-pack abs were on full display in the sizzling summertime pic as she posed holding a garden hose with the water running.

In the caption to the Instagram share, Ariana wrote that she was feeling “a lot of love” on her 35th birthday.

The blond beauty also got a lot of love in comments to the post. Fan and famous friends, including Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard, The Bachelor alum Jasmine Goode, and model Lindsey Pelas all commented on the sexy photo.

“My Queen,” wrote Ariana’s longtime boyfriend and fellow Vanderpump Rules star, Tom Sandoval.

“Holy sh*t!” added former co-star Billie Lee. “So hot! Love you so much! Happy birthday my lady.”

After Bravo newcomer posted Dayna Kathan posted fire emoji in the comments, Ariana replied, “Haha when you’ve been slacking in lockdown for months, ya gotta pull out the old bikini photo.”

Dayna replied that she just saw Ariana a bathing suit and she still looks the same.

After another follower accused Ariana of photoshopping the pic because her “stomach is way too snatched” in it, the Vanderpump Rules beauty set the record straight.

“Girl, I have had a 6 pack all my life,” Ariana wrote. “It’s the trade-off for having flabby arms and cellulite. That isn’t the part of the pic that’s photoshopped.”

In addition to the birthday bikini photo, Ariana took to her Instagram story to share some of the birthday messages she got from her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Danica Dow and Scheana Shay.

The birthday girl’s pal Brittany Cartwright posted a photo with Ariana and Stassi Schroeder as she wished a happy birthday to both of her “little blond beauties.” Stassi turned 32 years old on June 24, but it doesn’t appear that the former co-stars celebrated their joint birthday together this year.

The bikini photo is Ariana’s first Instagram photo of herself since the bombshell firing of four main Vanderpump Rules cast members earlier this month. Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, and Ariana’s birthday twin Stassi were all fired from the Bravo reality show after their past racially insensitive actions resurfaced online.