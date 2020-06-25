‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Displays 20-Week Baby Bump In Low-Rider Sweats

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold displayed her 20-week baby bump in a pair of gray, low-rise sweatpants in a new Instagram share posted yesterday. The professional dancer showed off her changing body for her 818,000 social media followers and exclaimed that she was so happy to be at the midway point of her first pregnancy journey. She also stated that the month of November, when she is due, cannot come quickly enough.

Lindsay, who just celebrated her fifth anniversary with husband Samuel Cusick, looked positively adorable in the snap. Her casual attire looked comfortable and just right for the beginning of the summer season.

In the photo, which appeared to be taken in a bedroom in front of a full-length mirror, Lindsay wore a white athletic top and gray sweatpants. The top featured spaghetti straps and was cropped to end just underneath her breasts. The pants featured a wide, elastic waist and a drawstring to tighten. This was left undone by the dance pro. The pants boasted a skinny leg and pockets and tapered down to her ankles. Wide elastic at the ankles finished the overall simple look.

Lindsay was not alone in the pic. An adorable, black family dog named Moose was also seen seated on the floor, apparently waiting for Lindsay to finish her photograph.

The room where the image was taken looked serene. Decorated in several tones of gray, it featured what appeared to be a king-size bed adorned with a fluffy white quilt and lots of decorative pillows. Also in the area was an accent chair in gray and tan hues. Above the bed were three equally-sized square windows that were framed by a lovely gray-and-white patterned wallpaper in a geometric print. A bench claimed a spot at the foot of the bed, and a rug with a throw atop it in a similar color finished the serene space.

The dancer has been keeping her followers abreast of her pregnancy since first making the announcement she was expecting on May 13. Just two weeks later, Lindsay revealed that she and Sam would welcome a baby girl to their family.

Fans of the Dancing with the Stars pro loved the image.

“Girl how do you look like that! I look like this at the end of a good day of eating,” joked one follower of the healthy weight the dancer has gained since the beginning of her pregnancy.

“Your bump is getting bigger and you look SO CUTE OMG,” remarked a second fan.

“You really popped this week!!” noted a third follower.

“Enjoy every minute!! It truly flies faster than you’d ever think,” said a fourth fan.