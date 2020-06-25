WWE News: Renee Young Reveals She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Hours after reports suggested that a number of WWE employees received positive COVID-19 test results this week, on-air personality Renee Young took to social media to confirm that she was one of those in the company who have recently come down with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In a Twitter post shared on Wednesday night, Young revealed that she has had a rough few days due to the cancellation of Fox Sports 1’s WWE Backstage as a weekly show and the recent news that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She also advised her followers to take the usual safety precautions by wearing face masks and washing their hands, wrapping up her tweet by telling everyone to “stay safe.”

According to WrestlingNews.co, Young made her COVID-19 diagnosis public on the heels of an announcement that her husband, All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley, had to pull out of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite because he had been in contact with an individual who had been exposed to the coronavirus. Moxley is scheduled to defend his AEW World Championship against Brian Cage at the company’s Fyter Fest pay-per-view on July 8, but as the outlet speculated, it’s highly likely that he might choose to focus on his wife’s well-being instead of showing up for the event.

Young’s tweet also came on the same day that it was reported that WWE was dealing with a “series of positive test results” for COVID-19. In PWInsider‘s report on the situation, no names or other specifics were mentioned, though the outlet wrote that the company started informing its employees about the test results via email on Monday. While one of PWInsider‘s sources estimated that the number of in-ring talents and staff members that had tested positive was in the “two dozen range,” the publication stressed that this information had yet to be corroborated at the time of writing.

It’s not clear what these developments could mean as far as WWE’s taping schedule is concerned, but the promotion will reportedly no longer be inviting friends and family of talents to act as audience members, should taping continue on Friday as scheduled.

So far, Young is the first and only WWE employee to publicly confirm her COVID-19 diagnosis. Earlier this month, a female developmental talent was reported to have tested positive, though no other details about the performer have been released so far apart from the fact she had last been at the company’s Performance Center on June 9.