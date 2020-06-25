Khloe Kardashian Gets Wet And Lies Back In A Nude Bikini, Leaving Little To The Imagination

Khloe flashed plenty of skin as she sizzled in a jaw dropping pool photo.

Khloe Kardashian put her flawless figure on show once again this week to celebrate the launch of her new swimwear line. The stunning Keeping Up with the Kardashians star proudly showed off her body confidence to the world in a hot new photo shared to social media this week which showed her as she laid on her back in a tiny nude bikini.

The jaw dropping photo was posted to the official Instagram account of her clothing line, called Good American, on Wednesday, June 24. It showed Kim Kardashian’s younger sister as she got down on her back on a flat walkway in the middle of a swimming pool.

Khloe — who recently showed off a dramatic new look on Instagram — seriously sizzled in a very tiny nude two-piece that didn’t leave much to the imagination. Her bikini look featured a skimpy triangle tan bikini top that appeared to plunge pretty low at the chest with two strings that stretched up behind her neck and another string that was tied around her back.

She also flashed plenty of her long, tanned, and toned legs while she did some sunbathing in the water.

Khloe flashed the side of her booty as she was photographed from the side with the heels of her feet placed down. Her skimpy bottoms matched perfectly in the same nude color with straps that were pulled up almost as high as her waist.

She arched her back slightly as she was photographed lying on her back with her very flat tummy on full show as the water rippled around her.

The star placed her right hand on her hip while her elbow dangled in the water, which also wet her back and her booty.

Khloe had her hair slicked back and closed her eyes as she rested her head down. She accessorized with a pair of very large silver hoop earrings as well as a bracelet, large ring, and an anklet all on her right side.

Good American tagged Khloe’s official Instagram account in the post, as well as professional photographer Sasha Samsonova.

The comments section was full of sweet messages for Khloe as fans praised her flawless body as well as her newly launched swim collection.

“The body,” one person commented with a heart eye emoji.

“OMG so gorgeous,” another said.

“Will it makes me look like that??? If so I’m in,” another Instagram user joked of the swimwear.

The sizzling bikini photo of Khloe has received over 35,600 likes in the first 19 hours since it was shared to social media.

The star previously flashed some skin in another hot look from her line earlier this week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Khloe wowed in on a one-shoulder skintight black swimsuit when she struck another very sultry pose on her back.