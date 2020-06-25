‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Will Reportedly Resume Production In July With Exes Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter

The MTV reality show will return with the core cast and a wealthy newcomer.

The Hills will be back for a second season, this time in a post-pandemic world. Production for MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings is set to resume filming at the end of July or in early August, according to a new report by Page Six.

“Production is working with health officials in Los Angeles County to assure a healthy filming situation,” an insider told the outlet. “They will be doing some self-shooting but mostly back to filming with the new health regulations in place for filming.”

The source also confirmed that show veterans Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Justin Bobby Brescia, Frankie Delgado, Whitney Port, Brandon Thomas Lee, Jason Wahler, and exes Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter are all returning to the MTV series.

Stephanie Pratt famously cut ties with The Hills at the end of last season, and series newcomer Mischa Barton will be replaced by socialite Caroline D’Amore for the second season of the MTV revival.

As for the returning cast, fans know that Brody and Kaitlynn split last year just as Season 1 of the show ended. During the first season, the couple’s marital problems surfaced intermittently, but they were also seen going to a fertility doctor and talking about their future together.

The Page Six source noted that Brody has “no problem” with Kaitlynn returning to The Hills because the show is “true to their lives” and she is still a part of his life even if they’re no longer a couple.

For Season 2, viewers will see Brody enjoy his return to the single life. The 36-year-old son of Caitlynn Jenner and Linda Thompson has already been linked to several beauties since his split from his longtime love Kaitlynn.

The Hills cast members have also dished on another franchise veteran they’d like to see on the show. Earlier this year, Spencer Pratt told Page Six he would love for Kristin Cavallari to join The Hills reboot now that she’s divorcing former NFL star Jay Cutler.

“I think Kristin is going to be better off and I’m excited for her new chapter,” Spencer said. “Hopefully on ‘The Hills,’ you know, dating.”

Pratt also told TooFab that in real life, Mischa Barton was spicier than viewers saw on The Hills.

“I don’t think she’s out of play,” The Hills veteran said of the actress. “I think maybe season 1 we didn’t get to see the Mischa that we got to see off-camera.”

Mischa already called her Hills replacement “boring” in a catty Instagram post.

The Hills: New Beginnings cast had already filmed two episodes of the show’s second season when the coronavirus pandemic halted production in March.