Alexis Ren Flashes Breasts While Singing In New Instagram Upload

Model and social media influencer Alexis Ren flashed her breasts while singing in a recording studio in a new Instagram snap and video. Alexis, who boasts 13.8 million followers, shared the uploads one day after revealing to her followers that she was working on new music as well as other personal projects while quarantining for the past three months. She remarked that she could not wait for her fans to hear her latest creations.

In a sequence of one photo and one video, the former Dancing with the Stars runner-up, who came in fourth place alongside former love Alan Bersten during Season 27, was standing in front of some recording equipment. She appeared to be in the middle of working on a new tune in an undisclosed location.

The first black-and-white upload showed off Alexis’ famous form. She had her hands placed on either side of her head, holding oversized headphones securely so she could properly hear the music that was being piped through. This caused her white undershirt, which was cut short and was slightly see-through, to rise up and show off the bottoms of her breasts. The cut of the shirt also exposed her flat stomach and small waist. She also sported white sweatpants shorts that sat very low on her hips.

Alexis’s eyes seemed to be closed, and she appeared to wear very little makeup in the pic. Her hair was left long and loose.

For the image, she stood in front of a recording microphone in a large room that featured a wood floor and scattered rugs. A window in the background showed the area outdoors, which displayed lush, green foliage.

In the second upload, a video was featured. This was where Alexis’s singing talents were displayed. It began by showing viewers that she had thus far done 29 takes of segments of an untitled song. She was then heard singing in a soft voice the following words, “the more alcohol, the more you’re in my system.” She then moved back and forth to the music before stepping back from the microphone.

Fans of the model loved the photo but were a bit confused by the video upload. They shared their statements in the comments section.

“You are always smoking hot and so much more my love,” wrote one follower.

“You have such a beautiful voice,” remarked a second fan of the video.

Meanwhile, a third fan made a conflicting statement, writing, “are you singing or showing your body?”

“I love the way you are masking what is clearly another photo of your breasts with music,” stated a fourth follower of their own observation of the video.