Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Gets Soaking Wet In A Tiny Gold Bikini At The Beach

The mom of three looked years younger than her age in a metallic bikini in a hot new photo.

Kourtney Kardashian once again proved that age is most definitely nothing but a number as she showed off her flawless body in a shiny gold bikini during a trip to the beach. The 41-year-old mom of three looked years younger than her actual age as she made her way out of the ocean and walked along the sand while soaking wet in a new photo posted to social media this week.

The sizzling new snap of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was shared to Instagram on Wednesday, June 24, by the official account of her lifestyle blog, called Poosh.

In it, Kourtney proudly showed off her jaw dropping curves in her skimpy metallic two-piece as she wrung out her soaking wet hair with her right hand.

The stunning reality star — who recently put her body on show in a tiny black string bikini while she laid back on a sun lounger — flashed plenty of skin in the bold bikini look, which was made up of a triangle string top that plunged low at the chest to reveal her tanned décolletage.

It had two thin strings that tied around the back of her neck for a halter-neck design and another thin string in the same shiny material that wrapped around her chest.

Her flat and toned tummy was perfectly framed between the top and matching bottoms, which were also a metallic gold and sat low underneath her navel. They had string ties on either side of her hips, which Kourtney fastened into bows to showcase her enviable curves.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s eldest sister made her way out of the water and sashayed towards the camera while still dripping wet.

Her wet, dark hair was pushed back away from her face, and Kourtney appeared to wear little to no makeup to let her natural beauty shine through.

The vibrant blue ocean water and sky both stretched for miles into the distance behind her.

Plenty of fans headed to the comments section to fawn over the star.

“Hawt mama! literally,” one person said alongside a yellow heart emoji.

“She is in immense shape!” another person said of Kourtney, with a heart eye and red heart symbol.

Another even called her a “Bond girl,” referencing the multiple beautiful women who have appeared in the James Bond movies over the years.

Poosh’s latest bikini upload has received over 34,500 like in just over eight hours.

The latest look at Kourtney in her glamorous swimwear came shortly after the reality star last showed off her fit and toned body in a brown high-waisted two-piece during a trip to the desert last month.