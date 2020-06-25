Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Shows Off Sculpted Lower Body In Inner Thighs Workout

Fitness model Hanna Oberg took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, June 24, to post a new workout that targeted her inner thighs.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a black sleeveless halter top that included a closed neckline and was cropped at the bottom of her rib cage, giving her followers a glimpse of her toned tummy. The top left Hanna’s sculpted arms exposed, drawing the eye to a full-sleeve tattoo on her right arm. On her lower half, Hanna opted for a pair of dark-gray gym shorts with a thick elastic waistband that rose up over her belly button. Ending at the tops of her thighs, the shorts left most of the model’s chiseled legs on display.

Hanna chose a pair of white converse sneakers for footwear and accessorized with a black exercise watch. She wore her light-brown waves pulled back in a ponytail to keep her hair from falling in her face during her workout and appeared to have added a touch of mascara and lip gloss.

The inner thigh workout took place at the gym and consisted of four different exercises. Hanna used a cable machine and a barbell for equipment and performed the one floor exercise on a black mat.

Before jumping into the workout, Hanna posed for the camera and showed off her gym-honed legs. She sat with one leg bent and the other extended next to her, making sure her inner thigh was rotated towards the camera. Hanna rested her hands on her legs and shot the camera a cheeky closed-lip smile with a tilt of her head. The camera then cut to her first exercise, the cable abduction. Hanna wrapped a cuff around her ankle and pulled on the cable, extending her leg and then letting it slide back.

In the second exercise, Hanna demonstrated lying hip adductions. She positioned her body on its side on the exercise mat and extended the bottom leg while bending the other. She moved her extended leg up and down to target the inner thigh. The third exercise was side step lunges — Hanna placed a barbell across her shoulders and stepped wide into each lunge. The final exercise in the circuit was the sumo walk, also using the barbell.

In the caption of the post, Hanna encouraged her followers to incorporate any number of the inner thigh exercises into their next lower body workout. The post earned nearly 30,000 likes and a couple hundred comments within the first day.