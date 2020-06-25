Instagram Model Julia Muniz Flaunts Her Fit Body While On A Surfboard

Instagram model Julia Muniz flaunted her fit figure while in the water for her latest upload. For the post, she straddled a surfboard and sported a pale-blue bikini that showcased her curvy backside and assets.

The 21-year-old gained online notoriety not only for her eye-catching looks, but for her skills as a surfer. Similar to many of her recent posts, Muniz was in the water for this snap. The photo had a simple and serene setting, as the model floated alone on clear blue water.

Muniz was photographed from the side, and the angle made it appear as if there was not another soul around her. She straddled the middle of a long white surfboard, and hunched over to rest her palms flat on the sides of the board. Her legs hung over the sides and were emerged in the water while Muniz had her head craned and looked off-camera. Muniz’s long dark hair appeared soaking wet, and she wore it slicked back and it flowed down her back.

The Brazilian rocked a pale blue bikini that complemented the board and her aquatic surroundings. There was a clasp on the side of the top which connected the back to the front. The bottoms had a thick strap along the side. Her outfit, coupled with the pose, helped accentuate her cleavage, and fans caught a glimpse of her athletic thighs and booty. Muniz’s dark complexion popped against the white board and light-colored swimsuit. In her caption, she included some wise words about kindness and added a sparkles and heart emoji.

Many of the surfer’s 754,000 Instagram followers quickly took notice of the swimsuit snap, and over 11,000 of them showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button in just over five hours after it went live. Her comment section was littered with different-colored heart emoji. Fans complimented the Brazilian beauty in English and Portuguese, and several responded to her caption.

“U are the most beautiful,” one fan wrote while adding multiple emoji.

“Beautiful sunflower,” model Georgia Gibbs wrote alongside two yellow-heart emoji.

“Looking very nice,” another added.

“Try to make someone else happy everyday,” a follower commented in response to the caption.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Muniz flaunted serious cleavage in different swimsuit pic. She sported an orange suit with white polka dots that had criss-cross straps underneath the cups. The model pulled on the thin strings that wrapped around her neck as the top embellished her bust. Muniz also wore a multi-colored wreath atop her head.