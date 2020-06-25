Rosa Acosta Puts On A Fashion Show In Sexy Sportswear On Instagram

Fitness model and ballet dancer Rosa Acosta put on a fashion show for her Instagram followers on Wednesday, sharing an eye-catching update wherein she modeled a few sets of sexy active-wear. The upload consisted of three side-by-side pictures that saw her rocking a different outfit, all of which were new designs from her eponymous sportswear collection, Body by Rosa Acosta.

This latest drop included two sets of leggings and sports bra co-ords, each of them in an unique style, and a skintight jumpsuit meant to resemble denim overalls. The one-piece — pictured in the middle — was crafted out of a clingy fabric in a light, white-wash jeans color and was adorned with a stylish print that emulated distressed details around the thigh area, as well as a back pocket and ruched details along the hip. The backless number had a high waistline that accentuated her hourglass figure and was complete with thick shoulder straps that bared her arms.

The two-piece sets were just as creative, showing that the brand certainly caters to all tastes and preferences. The left-side photo featured a steampunk-inspired co-ord comprised of a dark-blue top and beige leggings, which were decorated with a brown-and-blue print representing metal plates and cogs. The peep-hole top exposed her cleavage, boasting three additional cutouts across the longline underband that showed even more skin. Meanwhile, the bottoms were a high-rise style with a v-shaped waistline that bared her belly button.

Rosa gave off tropical vibes in the third and final outfit — a colorful two-piece that incorporated vibrant neon hues of yellow, blue, and green. Imaged to the right, the set was made up of a plunging sports bra that offered a great view of her busty assets and high-waist leggings that showed off her flat tummy. The outfit put her taut midriff and killer abs on display, while also highlighting her hips and thighs. Two sets of triple shoulder straps framed her décolletage, which Rosa adorned with a sparkling pendant necklace.

The model proudly flaunted her fit body and gorgeous curves in the trendy athleticwear, striking sultry poses that emphasized her assets. The photos were taken in different settings, both outdoors and indoors, showcasing different backgrounds. In one snap, Rosa was standing with her back to a large tree, holding her hand on her bent knee. Another pic showed her turning her side to the camera while being photographed next to a tall white fence. For the third shot, the stunner was snapped against the backdrop of a white wall, posing with her hands on her waist.

Rosa accessorized each outfit with matching sneakers. The Dominican beauty was all glammed up for the shoot, sporting a chic makeup that appeared to include bold, dark eyeshadow, long lashes, and a satin, dark-nude lipstick. She pulled up her long, raven tresses into a high ponytail, showing off her frizzy curls in one of the snaps. She added some extra bling with understated stud earrings, and displayed her stiletto manicure. Her nails appeared painted in a pale-pink color and sported long white tips that added sophistication to her look.

Unsurprisingly, fans were all over the eye-popping post, clicking the like button more than 3,030 times in the first three hours of the upload going live. Her admirers seemed very appreciative of the sexy-sporty looks, showering Rosa with compliments in the comments.

“Wow the world would be better off if there were three of you so beautiful,” quipped one person.

“Nice workout clothing line @rosaacosta,” wrote a second follower.

“Speechless! Beautiful,” gushed a third Instagrammer, leaving a heart emoji at the end of their post.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” agreed a fourth fan.