Instagram Model Sophie Mudd Flaunts Serious Cleavage In Tiny Yoga Bra

Instagram star Sophie Mudd delighted fans by putting her curvaceous figure on display for her latest update. For the post, she uploaded two photos where she sat outside in a small baby-blue yoga outfit that showcased her ample cleavage.

The 21-year-old model has been enjoying the outdoors after being stuck inside during the lock down, and her skin was glowing from the sunshine in this post. In the first photo, Mudd sat down on a metal railing in front of a beige and red booth that was next to an old-fashioned air pump. A two-story building that had the upper floor windows wide open was visible in the background.

Mudd had her long auburn hair parted in the middle and wavy, as it hung down her back and over her right shoulder. She sat on the railing with her body slightly turned to the side and her hands in her lap. The model tilted her head to the side and flashed a giant smile across her beautiful face.

The Los Angeles, California native rocked a revealing baby-blue glitter bra and glitter biker shorts from Alo Yoga. Mudd’s small top hugged onto her chest and accentuated her assets, as the tight-fitting shorts came down to the middle of her thigh. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her flat stomach and toned legs in the yoga attire.

In the second snap, the social media influencer sat in the same spot but the lens zoomed in on her. She looked off-camera as the sun shone on her angelic features. Mudd sported a gold bracelet on her right wrist and a thin necklace to complete the look. This shot gave viewers a closer look at her curves in the body-hugging sportswear. She tagged the yoga brand in her caption.

Many of the model’s 1.7 million Instagram followers flocked to the sunny pic, and more than 60,000 of them slapped the “like” button in just over four hours after it was posted. Mudd received over 350 comments in that short time. Her replies were littered with heart-eye emoji. Model Fiona Barron left two of them in the comment section. Multiple followers commented on how adorable Mudd looked.

“Cutest,” model Janice Joostema wrote while adding three heart emoji.

“Why are you so perfect?” one admiring fan asked.

“Sweet Jesus you must just stop traffic out and about,” another added.

“So pretty,” a follower replied.

