Christy Carlson Romano Stuns In Multiple Bikinis And One-Pieces For Fun Video

Christy used a beach ball to make her outfit changes look like magic.

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano flaunted her fabulous figure in an array of different swimwear for a video that she uploaded to her TikTok page on Wednesday.

Christy, 36, might be older than many of the most popular users on TikTok, but she has mastered the art of creating fun content that stands out on the video-sharing app. Her latest video required her to make a number of wardrobe changes. The clip began with a shot of the Even Stevens actress posing on her knees on a padded lounger. She rocked a coral-colored swimsuit with a zipper down the front. She was wearing it partially unzipped to show off a small amount of cleavage. The vibrant garment also featured long sleeves and cutouts on the sides that were intersected by multiple evenly-spaced straps. Christy teamed the bathing suit with a pair of white cutoff shorts. She wore the bottoms’ button fly completely undone.

Someone off-camera threw a beach ball at Christy, and she feigned shock as she caught it. The actress appeared to laugh as she threw the inflatable at the camera’s lens. The video was expertly edited to make it look like Christy was pulling the beach ball back away from the camera in one seamless shot. However, this clearly wasn’t the case. Her look had completely changed, and she was now wearing a mismatched bikini that consisted of a black top and a pair of leopard-print bottoms. The bathing suit had flirty flutter sleeves and a plunging V-neck that showed off a bit more of her bosom than her first swimsuit.

Christy used the beach ball to make a quick change again, and her next beach-ready look was a strapless white bikini that featured a bold leaf print. The top had a sweetheart neckline, and the high-waisted bottoms featured a gold zipper on each hip. Christy accessorized this two-piece with a chunky chain link necklace and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses with clear frames and blue mirrored lenses.

Her final look was a red one-piece with a vintage vibe. It featured a white polka-dot print and a sweetheart neckline. One of Christy’s adorable daughters made a surprise cameo in her video as she modeled this last swimsuit.

The TikTok sound Christy chose for her upload was the song “Girls In Bikinis” by Poppy. All the work that went into creating the summery video paid off in the form of an avalanche of praise from her followers.

“You are a legend and my role model,” one fan’s comment read.

“THE CUTEST. I’ve looked up to you since I was a kid,” another admirer said.

“You’re gorgeous. I love your energy so much,” a third fan remarked.

Christy also impressed her fans by nailing the viral “Wipe It Down” challenge. In that video, she made a different quick wardrobe change by transforming into a real-life version of her animated Kim Possible character.