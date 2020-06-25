Lily Adrianne Showcases Sideboob In Neon Orange Swimsuit

Lily Adrianne has recently been tantalizing her followers with lingerie snaps on her Instagram page, but she switched to swimwear in her newest post. She posted four photos in the set, showing off her incredible figure in an eye-catching neon orange ensemble. In particular, her sideboob was hard to miss, thanks to the one-piece’s revealing cut on the side.

In the first snap, the model stood with her body facing the camera at a diagonal angle. She propped out her left leg and placed both hands on her head with her elbows out to the sides.

Her swimsuit had a low cut in the middle that brought attention to her cleavage, as well as armholes that extended down to her waist. The risque cut allowed her to flaunt her sideboob, tiny waist, and curvy hips. Notably, the straps were embellished with a light shimmery fabric, and a matching stripe decorated the middle of her torso.

Lily wore her hair down in a middle part with her long, dark locks brushed behind her back. She stood in a sandy area with many green trees behind her.

In the second picture, she stood with her body angled away from the camera. Her bare derrière was visible, and her curves were further emphasized by the low vantage point of the photo.

The third and fourth images were taken indoors, and Lily showed off her look again with a couple of selfies in a white room.

The update has garnered over 54,700 likes, with her followers taking to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“Divinely beautiful and sexy, simply perfect,” gushed an admirer.

“You have a body of an angel and you’re such a gorgeous goddess,” raved a second fan.

Others responded to Lily’s question in the caption, where she asked her supporters to name their favorite photo of the series.

“They are all my favorite, equally beautiful pictures,” declared a third person, with many others sharing similar comments.

“@lily.adrianne that’s like saying which Picasso is your favorite,” joked a fourth.

Lily also showed off her physique in another Instagram post from three days ago, that time sporting a light pink lingerie set outside. She stood with her right leg crossed in front and put her curvy booty on show. Her tiny thong was made of sheer fabric with an elastic waistband, and her matching bra was strapless, with a design that put her chest on display. She wore her hair down and glanced down toward the lawn with a small smile on her face.