Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Tanned Bod In White Bikini: ‘Thinking Bout Ya’

Isabella Buscemi has been showcasing her incredible figure in a variety of swimsuits lately, and in her newest Instagram post, she rocked a white bikini. She posed in front of a colorful piece of art featuring Rich Uncle Pennybags from Monopoly.

The model propped out her right leg, and tugged at her bikini straps with her hands. She gazed into the distance away from the camera, and exuded lots of flirty vibes.

Her bikini top had a structured fit with a piece of gold hardware in the center. It had gold chain straps, and the top was so small that a hint of her underboob was visible. Her matching bikini bottoms had a low waistline and the same chain straps as her top.

The light swimsuit popped against her deeply tanned body, and her bright lavender manicure added a bright pop of color to her look.

Isabella wore her hair down in a heavy side part, and her face was framed by her blond, soft wavy locks. Her glamorous makeup application appeared to include silver eyeshadow with white highlights under her brows and bright pops of color on her inner and lower lids. She also seemingly rocked pink blush and glossy, light pink lipstick. She accessorized with sparkling stud earrings and a necklace with her last name.

The sensation stood in front of a large piece of art that had a very colorful backdrop that included bright yellow, hot pink, purple, and blue. It was inspired by street graffiti, and there were blocks of color and eye-catching lettering. Uncle Pennybags was in the center with his arms out to the sides.

The photo has been liked over 55,200 times so far, and her supporters left a ton of compliments for her in the comments section.

“Omg you look stunning babe!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Your skin it’s so perfect,” observed a second social media user.

Others responded to her flirty caption.

“You’re honestly too pretty and sexy to think about me but thanks anyway…,” joked a third devotee.

“Thinking about how insanely goegeous you are,” noted another fan.

In addition, she posted another photo series to her page five days ago, that time rocking a tiny crop top and shorts. Her top was light pink with a low neckline and a revealing oval cutout in the center that brought attention to her cleavage. Her light shorts had a very high hem with lacy accents on the trim. The model wore her hair up in two high pigtails and secured them with matching pink hair ties.