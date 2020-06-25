Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Getting Interest From Several NFL Teams

Colin Kaepernick is reportedly getting some real interest from several NFL teams. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports reported on Wednesday that insider Michael Silver appeared on the NFL Network and said there at least one coach who is said to be “very interested” in signing the quarterback to play in the 2020 season.

Kaepernick hasn’t set foot on an NFL field in three years. Last with the San Francisco 49ers; he started kneeling during the national anthem as a form of protest. While some who watched the demonstration claimed he was disrespecting the flag, he said it had nothing to do with the flag itself and was instead a statement on social injustices when it came to people of color. He started those protests during the 2016 season and was out of the league the next year.

The George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests around the country have changed the view of the league when it comes to Kaepernick, and there are now rumors of several different teams thinking about giving him a shot. Benjamin reported that the hold-up and the reason he hasn’t already been signed doesn’t have to do with his previous protests. While the owners would have to sign off on signing a player who would likely continue kneeling during the anthem, it’s not thought the demonstration is a deal-breaker anymore.

The reason Kaepernick reportedly doesn’t have a contract yet is the same reason several other high-profile free agents are also still looking for new teams. Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney are both still available because organizations want to put them through workouts under the watchful eye of coaches and front office personnel. So far, the coronavirus pandemic has made that near impossible. Teams want to get a look at Clowney and Newton because they are coming off seasons where they suffered various injuries. Reservations surrounding Kaepernick reportedly have more to do with rust.

Just from a football perspective,” Silver said, “forget about the other overtones, the political landscape — just from a football perspective, most head coaches and offensive coordinators and teams would want to get that comfort zone of putting Kaepernick through their own workout… That cannot happen right now (because of the pandemic).”

This means that the quarterback could get a legitimate shot to play for an NFL team this season. If he does get a tryout, it’s said it would be closer to the start of training camp. That’s always assuming the country’s reaction to rising COVID-19 infection rates allows for a training camp and 2020 season at all.