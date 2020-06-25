Lucie Rose Donlan Stuns In Strappy Leopard-Print Bikini In New Instagram Pic

Lucie Rose Donlan has been tantalizing her admirers with swimsuit pics on Instagram since a week ago, and her newest post was a continuation of the trend. She posed outdoors in a tiny leopard-print bikini with many flirty, strappy accents. Her toned and tanned body was on full show and the post has garnered over 47,000 likes so far.

In the photo, the blonde stood with her right foot propped in front of herself as she arched her back slightly. She placed her left hand by her waist and her right hand was behind her derrière.

The former Love Island star’s bikini top had a classic triangle-style cut, but it was modernized with extra straps below her chest. Her matching bottoms had a high-waisted, brief-style cut on the left side and six bold black straps that brought attention to her bare hips.

Lucie wore her hair down in its usual tight curls, and brushed her locks in front of her left shoulder. She gazed into the distance with her chin raised slightly and her lips parted. She closed her eyes too, and seemed to be soaking up the rays. Her makeup application looked to include silver eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and light pink lipstick.

She kept the focus on her physique and ensemble as she opted to go without jewelry. The model went barefoot also, but added a touch of glam to the look with her white manicure.

She stood beside a small hill, and the bright sunlight left her skin glowing and looking flawless. There were also no clouds in the blue skies.

The surfer’s many fans took to the comments section to leave their thoughts on the new post.

“Lucie looking hotter than ever!” exclaimed a devotee.

“The most positive soul I know,” wrote a supposed acquaintance, as they took note of her caption.

Others focused on her swimsuit.

“I just wanna know where did you get that bikini,” asked a curious admirer.

“Well that’s gonna give some interesting tan lines,” observed another social media user.

The beauty also stunned in another social media post from May 29, that time opting for a bright blue piece of lingerie. She posed on a fuzzy pillow in a teddy with a plunge neckline. It was embellished with multiple straps, including halter-style straps and a thick band below her chest that cinched her figure. She tilted her head to the side and gave a hint of a smile, apparently rocking silver eyeshadow and light pink lipstick.