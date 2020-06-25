Erica Mena Flaunts Underboob In Newest Instagram Update

Erica Mena showed off her physique in a colorful outfit in a new Instagram update that she posted 10 hours ago, and it was hard to miss her underboob.

There were two photos in the set, and in the first one, the model stood facing the camera at a diagonal angle. She played with her hair with her left hand with her elbow in the air and propped out her left leg in front.

Erica appeared to be wearing a bikini top that had a very short cut that left the bottom of her chest on show. It also featured a thin strap on the right side that was obscured by her long hair, which she wore in a heavy right part. Erica also rocked a pair of tight, tiny shorts featuring Rugrats characters.

Erica’s makeup application added glamour to her otherwise casual look, and it seemingly included long, dark lashes, purple eyeshadow, and white highlights under her brows. She also looked to be wearing bright pink blush and light pink lipstick. Her only visible jewelry was her large hoop earrings.

In the second snap, Erica turned her back to the camera and flaunted her derrière. She placed her left hand by her hair and raised her right hand by her chest. She gave a hint of a smile as her skin looked flawless in the lighting.

The update has racked up over 161,800 likes so far, with her adoring fans leaving their numerous compliments in the comments section.

There was also a shoutout from Erica’s husband, Safaree, who seemingly loved the photo.

“Gods gift to me.. love me forever even tho I get on ya nerves,” he wrote in a reply that received over 1,060 likes.

“Looooorddddd Jesus! This woman is gorgeous,” gushed a second social media user.

Others took note of the unedited nature of the pictures.

“I love how you embrace your stretch marks! Bad a** Momma,” complimented a third person.

“Yes natural non photoshopped thighs! #wehavecellulitetoo,” raved another supporter.

In addition, Erica caught many of her fans’ attention on June 12 with another sizzling Instagram post. That time, she posed poolside in a pink-and-white tie-dye bikini with clear straps. The photo was taken from a low vantage point, and the angle emphasized her curvy booty, tiny waist, and toned legs. She put her cleavage on show in the swimsuit as she posed with several trees in the background. The sun shone down on the beauty, leaving her skin glowing.