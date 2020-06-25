Devin Brugman Flaunts Enviable Figure In Off-The-Shoulder White Dress

Devin Brugman treated her 1.3 million Instagram followers to a trio of stunning new photos of herself on Thursday.

In the shared photos, the brunette bombshell rocked a white dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The eye-catching outfit featured a low scoop neckline with a drawstring tie at the center. The dress’s fabric clung to her midsection and hips which emphasized her enviable hip-to-waist ratio. While the rest of the garment fit snugly to her body, her arms were covered by sleeves that billowed from her shoulders before they tapered at her wrists.

Devin wore her shoulder-length dark-brown hair loose and opted for an understated makeup look. Her eyes appeared to have been accentuated by dark liner and she seemed to have coated her lips with a shade of matte pink lipstick.

Devin stood in an open-concept kitchen/dining room in the first photo. She stood with one foot in front of the other and her hips shifted to one side. She placed one hand on her hips and the other on the side of her head. In the second image she sat on the table she stood next to in the previous photo. Devin was shot from the neck down for this one and posed with her legs crossed. A rectangular brown purse with a long gold chain was also draped on her lap.

The third and last photo of the series appeared to be a wide-shot version of the second one. The image revealed that she wore shiny black kitten-heeled sandals.

The post has been over 10,000 times since its upload, and more than 120 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans seemed enthralled by Devin’s physical appearance.

“Love all of this – gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Dear God Devin you look, breathtaking girl” a second Instagram user gushed.

“One of the classiest woman around! Always dress to impress,” a third supporter wrote.

“Absolutely stunning, babe” another Instagram user commented before adding a string of emoji to their comment.

While Devin chose to wear a dress for this photo, she rocked a much skimpier outfit in an Instagram post from two days ago. In those previous photos, she wore a brown string bikini as she sat on matching carpet and read a book.

“Monday Mood,” she wrote in the caption before tagging her swimwear line, Monday Swimwear.

That post has been liked more than 35,000 times, and over 300 Instagram users have commented on it.