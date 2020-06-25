WWE News: Recently Released Superstar Spotted In Crowd On ‘AEW Dynamite’

WWE released several talents back in April as part of the company’s cost-cutting measures to cope with the economic uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. With a surplus of current and would-be free agents now on the market, All Elite Wrestling is a possible destination for these former superstars. If the latest episode of Dynamite is any indication, Cezar Bononi could be one former WWE star who is his way to the company’s main rival.

As reported by WrestleTalk, eagle-eyed viewers spotted the former NXT star in the crowd during Penelope Ford and Hikaru Shida’s post-match brawling segment. While Bononi’s appearance isn’t a confirmation that he’s joined AEW, it does suggest that the company is interested in bringing him in.

The ex-WWE superstar was spotted standing behind Ford and Kip Sabian during the segment. He wore a white shirt and gray pants, cheering on the confrontation as it unfolded between those involved.

Bononi found opportunities difficult to come by on WWE television, but he was tipped for big things at one point. He was named “Future Star of NXT” at the black-and-gold brand’s Year-End Awards in 2017, and he was featured in some notable matches against top stars such as Aleister Black and Andrade.

Bononi will probably have some opportunities to earn an AEW contract in the coming weeks. Most of the audience members at recent shows — who have all been wrestlers due to social distancing protocols prohibiting regular fans from attending — have either appeared on Dark or Dynamite in a wrestling capacity as well.

Dark — a weekly web series that features matches that don’t get featured on Dynamite episodes or pay-per-views — is known for showcasing unsigned talents and independent stars. Some of them have even been given full-time contracts as a result of their impressive performances on the show.

AEW’s depleted roster as a result of the pandemic could also serve Bononi well. With a substantial number of wrestlers currently social distancing, there are more places up for grabs on the match card. However, it’s also possible that he’s been brought in to make up the numbers in the crowd, with the possibility of serving as an enhancement talent for full-time performers in the future.

It remains to be seen if Bononi will join AEW, but he might not be the only WWE superstar to show up in the coming weeks. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Zack Ryder has also been linked with a move to the promotion, and he’s been working with AEW’s most-used lawyer to file trademarks.