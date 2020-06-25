Yovanna Ventura Rocks A Burgundy Bikini While Enjoying The Boating Life

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura showed off her bikini body to the delight of her 5.3 million followers earlier today. The set showed the celebrity relaxed on a boat, a glass of bubbly in hand, as she soaked up the summer rays.

The Instagram sensation wore a burgundy bikini in a simple cut. The top featured shoestring straps and a straight neckline. The bikini bottoms sat high on her slender hips and both items had matching gold rings that held the straps in place.

Yovanna had a brightly-colored scarf wrapped around her head. Strands of her long brunette locks escaped and hung down her back.

The celebrity appeared to be wearing dark mascara and eyeliner. She matched this with smoky shades of eyeshadow to highlight her beautiful eyes. On her plump lips, it seemed that she had selected a peachy shade of lipstick. The look was completed with red nail polish.

Both of the posted images showed Yovanna standing on a yacht. In the background, the water could be seen as well as dazzling sunlight shining down on houses along the shoreline and another small watercraft.

The first image showed Yovanna leaning up against the vessel. One elbow was bent and her weight was supported on her hand as she posed. In her other hand was a glass of what is presumably alcohol. She starred at the camera with just the hint of a smile gracing her lips.

In the second snap, Yovanna appeared to be much happier. Her face was turned up towards the sun with her eyes closed. She smiled broadly as she continued to lean on her hand.

As soon as Yovanna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the set had gathered more than 82,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“The beauty makes me wanna cry!” one follower exclaimed in the comments section.

“So gorgeous,” a fan said.

“You’re a gift,” wrote another user.

“Stunning,” a fourth person wrote, finishing up the comment with a row of fire emoji.

Many of her followers preferred to simply use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular were the heart, heart-eyes, fire, and peach emoji, often added in long rows for extra emphasis.

