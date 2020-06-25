Celeste Bright Beats The Heat In A Too-Short Crop Top And Green String Bikini Bottoms

Celeste Bright gave 666,000 Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a steamy new photo that saw her showing some serious skin.

The blond bombshell was captured posing in the middle of an empty street with several houses behind her in the scorching-hot new addition to her feed. A blur effect covered the background of the shot, ensuring that all eyes remained on the 25-year-old as she posed with one leg in front of the other and her hip popped slightly out to the side. She noted in the caption of the upload that the day was “a hot one,” but she put together the perfect ensemble to beat the heat, one that also offered her audience a full look at her flawless figure.

Celeste sent pulses racing as she showcased her insane physique in an edgy Guns N’ Roses crop top that left plenty of her bronzed skin well on display. The piece was sleeveless to show off her toned arms and hit just to the middle of her chest to show off her flat midsection and chiseled abs. The model also appeared to be going braless underneath the too-short top to tease her followers with a glimpse of underboob that gave her look even more of a seductive vibe.

The social media sensation went even skimpier with the lower half of her ensemble, which was nothing more than a pair of neon green bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination. The high-cut number allowed Celeste to show off her lean legs in their entirety, as well as her dangerous curves. Meanwhile, its string waistband was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows to highlight her hourglass silhouette and trim waist.

Celeste gave her ensemble a sporty vibe with a pair of white low-top Converse sneakers, and wore her platinum tresses down in gorgeous loose waves. The finishing touches on her look was a simple application of makeup, one that appeared to include a light pink lipstick, red blush, and mascara.

The racy look certainly seemed to be a hit with the model’s followers, as it has amassed nearly 19,000 likes within eight hours of going live to her page. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well, many with compliments for the star’s stunning display.

“Absolute perfection!!” one person wrote.

“You’re the hottest girl ever,” remarked another fan.

“So very beautiful,” a third admirer quipped.

“You’re the one bringing the heat every day,” added a fourth admirer.

Celeste’s Instagram page has been radiating heat thanks to many of her most recent uploads. On Monday, the model sent temperatures soaring again when she went full smokeshow in a colorful chain monokini. Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding it over 26,000 likes and 354 comments to date.