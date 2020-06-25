Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks A Mask As She Gets A Kiss From ‘Cruel Intentions’ Costar Selma Blair

Gellar attended Blair's birthday party.

Sarah Michelle Gellar helped Selma Blair celebrate her birthday by spending some time with her pal in person. On Wednesday, Gellar took to Instagram to share a cute photo that was snapped during her visit with her friend. Many of the actress’ 3.2 million followers responded to her post by letting her know how much they enjoyed seeing the two women’s love for one another.

Blair turned 48 years old on Tuesday, and Gellar, 43, marked the occasion on Instagram with a throwback photo that showed the two actresses sharing a smooch onstage at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards. They were accepting the Best Kiss award for their famous lip lock in the 1999 movie Cruel Intentions.

In the caption of the post, Gellar revealed that she would be heading over to the birthday girl’s house later to celebrate with her, and she cracked a joke about social distancing preventing her and Blair from locking lips again.

“Since I will have to stay six feet away from you today (and wear a mask) this will be as close as I get to giving you a birthday kiss,” Gellar wrote.

However, Gellar’s follow-up post included a photo that showed the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star getting very up close and personal with Blair. Gellar was wearing a bedazzled black cloth face mask with ear loops. Red and white rhinestones had been used to create a depiction of red smiling lips on the covering.

Gellar wore her blond hair down and pushed back behind her ears. Her eyes were slightly crinkled as if she were smiling underneath the mask. Blair wasn’t wearing a mask, and she was pictured pressing her puckered lips up against the rhinestone mouth on Gellar’s mask. She had her eyes closed as she leaned in to kiss the facial covering.

Blair was rocking a chic pixie cut. She suffers from multiple sclerosis, and she shaved her head last year when she had to undergo treatments that caused hair loss. However, her brunette locks have started to grow back.

In the caption of her post, Gellar noted that she found a way to share a birthday kiss with Blair.

“This was a great birthday. I love your masked kisses,” Blair wrote in response to Gellar’s Instagram post.

The actress’ photo garnered upwards of 142,000 likes over the span of a few hours. She and Blair also received an outpouring of love in the comments section.

“You taught her well! And with so much less saliva this time around!” quipped one fan.

“This is priceless!! Friendship goals always and forever!” another admirer said.

“This makes my heart so happy!!” a third commenter remarked.

Gellar also shared a few photos from Blair’s birthday party on her Instagram stories, which will be available to view here until their 24-hour time limit expires. In two of them, Blair was dressed to party in a bright yellow sundress. She was pictured removing lit candles from her cake and blowing them out one-by-one.

“How you blow out candles during Covid….Away from the cake,” Gellar captioned the snapshots.