Anllela Sagra Reveals Pert Derriere In Latest Underwear Update

Colombian Instagram model Anllela Sagra wowed her 11.7 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a matching set of white Calvin Klein underwear, the celebrity showed off her famous behind.

Both images in the shared set are very similar. The first photo showed Anllela standing with her back to the camera and in front of a huge mirror, showing off her pert derriere. She stared intently at it as her hand rested by her toned thighs.

The Instagram sensation wore a white crop top that had a halter-style back. It was cut low in the front and showed off her cleavage as a result of this. The matching thong-style bikini briefs also featured designer’s name across the waistband and sat high over her smooth hips.

Her brunette locks fell in messy waves down her back. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup beyond some mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow. The model also seemed to have selected a pale shade of pink lipstick.

Anllela was slightly oiled up for the photoshoot as she stood with one leg crossed in front of the other.

In the second snap, she stood with one arm raised above her head. Her hand rested gently on her tresses as she jutted out her chin slightly.

The photographer could be seen to one side in the mirror in both shots. Anllela tagged photographer Mike “Ohrangu” Tang as well the health coach Cristina Pilo in the series of images.

The room in which the celebrity posed featured a dark red wall with tiny fairy lights hanging down in front of it. On the back wall, multiple photos were on display. To the right of Anllela was a potted plant.

As soon as Anllela posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within 10 hours, the image had amassed a whopping 207,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“Babe,” wrote fitness model Yarishna Ayala.

“Daily I see your videos and inspired mam you are my idol,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“So Beautiful and very hot queen,” said another user.

“Perfection!!!” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anllela used a sparkly filter in one of her Instagram updates yesterday. In the short clip, she wore a crop top and denim-style briefs as she danced for her intended audience.