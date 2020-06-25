Candice Swanepoel Celebrates Summer Solstice In A Gorgeous Green Bikini

Candice Swanepoel showed off her stunning bikini body in a hot new Instagram post today that has since earned nothing but love.

The latest look at the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s flawless figure went live earlier this afternoon to the official Instagram page for her swimwear line, Tropic of C. In the shot, the model was captured sitting in front of a bush that was covered in gorgeous white flowers. She leaned back and tilted her head up toward the sky, basking in the warmth of the sun’s golden rays.

As noted in the caption of the upload, the update was shared to inform the account’s 375,000 followers of Tropic of C’s Summer solstice event in which shoppers could enjoy a discount of 20 percent off the entire collection. Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the South African beauty, who looked absolutely incredible in a skimpy two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

Candice stunned as she celebrated the Summer season in the sexy green two-piece that perfectly suited her slender frame. A tag on the photo revealed that the two-piece included the Coco top — an underwire-style number that fell low across her chest to expose her bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage. It had a thick band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage and thin, string straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The model also rocked her brand’s Luna bottom for the sizzling photoshoot. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut style that allowed her to flaunt her sculpted thighs while also teasing a glimpse of her perky derriere. Candice’s swimsuit also featured a thin waistband that sat at an angle along her hips to highlight her trim waist and draw attention to her flat tummy.

Candice did not add any accessories to her barely there look, ensuring that all eyes remained on her killer curves. Her platinum tresses cascaded behind her back as she struck her sensual pose, and she opted for a minimal makeup look to her let her natural beauty shine.

Fans went wild for the catwalk queen’s skin-baring display, which has racked up over 1,500 likes and several comments within six hours of going live.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Stunningly beautiful,” quipped another fan.

Others opted to use emoji to express their love for the shot, with many opting for the heart and mermaid emoticons.

Candice recently showcased the versatility of her brand’s Coco top in another scorching-hot update that was shared to her own personal Instagram page. The upload included several throwback photos of the model spending the day at a bar in Jamaica, where she paired the itty-bitty bikini top with distressed Daisy Dukes. That look also proved to be a major hit, as the post has earned over 216,000 likes and 821 comments to date.