Myka Stauffer Responds After Receiving Intense Backlash For Re-homing Her Adoptive Son

'I was naive, foolish, and arrogant,' wrote Myka Stayffer.

Myka Stauffer, a YouTube mother who received intense backlash after revealing she made the decision to re-home her adoptive son Huxley, has finally responded after weeks of radio silence. On Wednesday, June 24 Myka posted a typed statement to her Instagram page in which she apologized for her actions and attempted to clear up some rumors regarding the situation, according to Insider.

On May 26, Myka and her husband James shared an emotional video to their YouTube channel in which they explained why they decided to give up their now 4 year old son. The pair adopted Huxley from China in 2017 but claimed they were not aware at the time that the child had autism among other special needs. They said they had worked with professionals to help ensure they were giving Huxley the best care possible, but ultimately came to the decision that the child would be better off in a different home.

In her apology, Myka expressed her regret for her actions which have hurt others.

“This decision has caused so many people heartbreak and I’m sorry for letting down so many women who looked up to me as a mother. I’m sorry for the confusion and pain I have caused, and I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning,” she wrote.

She went on to say that when she decided to adopt Huxley, she had not been properly prepared or educated about the process or what to expect. She explained that she had received her certificate allowing her to adopt Huxley after just one day of watching training videos online.

“I was not selective or fully equipped or prepared,” she wrote.

In an attempt to explain why she had made her decision to adopt so quickly, she said she simply wanted to help a child in need.

“I wanted to help so bad I was willing to bring home any child that needed me. For this, I was naive, foolish, and arrogant. I wish so bad I could have been prepared or done more,” she wrote.

She concluded her statement by claiming she did not adopt Huxley to make money nor is she or her family under any sort of investigation.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, many people were outraged by Myka and James’ decision to re-home Huxley. The backlash was so bad that Myka lost her sponsorships with many brands, including Playtex Baby, Chili’s and Big Lots.